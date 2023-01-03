Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Resuscitated Twice But Is Now ‘Trending Upwards’ After Cardiac Arrest
Following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, his Uncle Glenn told CNN that he appeared to be “trending upwards.” The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling another player during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Mon. night and is currently in critical condition. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Damar’s family member told the outlet on Jan. 3.
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Buffalo Bills Announce Update On Damar Hamlin This Tuesday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills just offered the latest on Damar Hamlin's status. In a tweet posted this Tuesday afternoon, the Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit. Today, he remains in that unit and is in critical condition. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the ...
Bills Star Reveals He's Been Playing Through Painful Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has battled through injuries this season to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Poyer is reportedly set to play in tonight's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing a week of practice. The 2021 All-Pro shared with ESPN's Lisa Salters that he has been playing...
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety after collapse on the field
The NFL world — and beyond — continues to send prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During the first quarter of Monday’s Week 17 game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling receiver Tee Higgins. After an ambulance came on...
Damar Hamlin's uncle said the Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing mid-game, but the family later said it was only once
"I've never cried so hard in my life," Hamlin's uncle told CNN. "Just to know that my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life."
Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field
UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.
Summary : Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, rescued a 64-year-old man with frostbite. She warmed him up using non-medical equipment. The man is recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite; he is developmentally challenged.
wearebuffalo.net
Niagara Falls to Show Support for Damar Hamlin Tonight
The world stopped last night for sports fans around the country during the Buffalo Bills game at the Cincinnati Bengals. Six minutes into the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was administered CPR on the field and his heartbeat was restored, according to the Bills, before being transferred by ambulance to UC Medical Center.
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
WETM
Bills return home
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety in Buffalo …. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Damar Hamlin Appears ‘Neurologically Intact’ But Still In Critical Condition, Buffalo Bills Announce
Damar Hamlin is “making steady progress” in recovery from his terrifying collapse on the field during a game earlier in the week. The Buffalo Bills gave an update on the safety’s condition, saying that his doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said that he’s made many improvements in a statement on Twitter on Thursday, January 5.
WKBW-TV
Lockport middle schoolers write to Damar Hamlin words of encouragement
LOCKPORT, NY — When Emmet Belknap Intermediate School teacher Jill Gately saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin get hurt in Monday night's game, she knew she had to do something as a mom and an educator. "We needed to give back to him and his family and let them...
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
Dartmouth Ave. fire ruled accidental; fundraising page started for family
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo fire officials are ruling the house fire on Dartmouth that took the lives of five children an accident, although the fire is still under investigation.
