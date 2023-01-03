ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Resuscitated Twice But Is Now ‘Trending Upwards’ After Cardiac Arrest

Following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin‘s cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, his Uncle Glenn told CNN that he appeared to be “trending upwards.” The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after tackling another player during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Mon. night and is currently in critical condition. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way,” Damar’s family member told the outlet on Jan. 3.
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bills Star Reveals He's Been Playing Through Painful Injury

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has battled through injuries this season to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Poyer is reportedly set to play in tonight's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing a week of practice. The 2021 All-Pro shared with ESPN's Lisa Salters that he has been playing...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
NBC Chicago

Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field

UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Niagara Falls to Show Support for Damar Hamlin Tonight

The world stopped last night for sports fans around the country during the Buffalo Bills game at the Cincinnati Bengals. Six minutes into the game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was administered CPR on the field and his heartbeat was restored, according to the Bills, before being transferred by ambulance to UC Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WETM

Bills return home

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety in Buffalo …. Schuyler EMS helps get 50 people to safety...
ELMIRA, NY
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH

