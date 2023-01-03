Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
NFL players are urging people to stop posting Damar Hamlin collapse video
Current and former NFL players are urging people to stop sharing videos of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the pitch.Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and remains in critical condition in the hospital.Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders took to Twitter and wrote, “PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE.”Robert Griffin III, a former NFL player and now commentator, posted a picture of the players praying on the field after the incident: “Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because...
NFL's Damar Hamlin Is In Critical Condition & Players Ask To Stop Sharing The Recap Video
The Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed mid-game until further notice when Bills' athlete Damar Hamlin collapsed after a tackle. During the first quarter, Bengals Wide Receiver, Tee Higgins, tackled Hamlin, who got back up after the play and then collapsed on his back....
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision On Bills-Bengals Game
Monday night's postponed matchup between the Bills and Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement this afternoon. League commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly spoke with both franchises today and informed each that the game will not be played this week and that no ...
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field was football's 'extremely ugly' side, says former NFL player Ryan Clark
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark described Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field as football's "extremely ugly" side.
Look: These NFL Figures Have Made Big Donations to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page for his charity's toy drive has eclipsed $5.5 million donated. The list of major donors also doubles as a who's-who of NFL stars. As noted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, big names like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ($12,000), Denver Broncos ...
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
Damar Hamlin’s teammates, coaches will ‘guide’ NFL’s decision on whether to play Patriots game
NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league hasn't ruled out postponing the game. The NFL is planning to proceed with its Week 18 schedule following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this week. However, in a tragic and uncertain situation like this, things can change.
NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news
There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin over the past few days after his horrifying incident on Monday night aside from a series of vague but hopeful updates from his friend and business partner. But on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills shared a very promising update on Hamlin’s Read more... The post NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
What happened to Damar Hamlin, the NFL player who collapsed on field?
NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night.The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field shortly after making a tackle during the clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.Team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics administered CPR and restored Hamlin’s heartbeat before he was taken from the field in an ambulance and on to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.The Bills later confirmed he had been sedated and “listed in a critical condition.” On Tuesday evening, Hamlin’s family explained that while he was still in a critical condition...
Lovie Smith address Damar Hamlin incident and how the Texans are handling it
The sports world was shocked Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium facing the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin required CPR for his cardiac arrest, was transported to a nearby hospital, and has been in critical condition in the intensive care unit since Jan. 2.
WLTX.com
Locked On NFL: Damar Hamlin's injury reminds us it's bigger than football
The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was postponed after Damar Hamlin's injury. It's a stark reminder of the human element of football.
James Brown on Damar Hamlin's collapse, impact on NFL players
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals. CBS News special correspondent and "The NFL Today" host James Brown joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss.
WLOX
‘Never seen anything happen like that:’ Former NFL player reacts to Damar Hamlin incident
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “I’ve never seen anything happen like that in my time.”. That’s what former NFL player Marcus Hinton told WLOX. Hinton’s a Stone County native. He played here, then at Alcorn State with Steve McNair, then three years with the Raiders and a pre-season with the Saints.
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
Centre Daily
Key Bears Matchups Against the Vikings
When the Bears line up for a rematch against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field, it's going to look a great deal different than their first game at Minneapolis. "Obviously we're playing a lot of first- and second-year players at this time," coach Matt Eberflus said. "That's where our roster is right now.
Tom Brady, NFL stars donate to Damar Hamlin’s foundation following scary injury
Just hours after Bills' safety collapsed on the field during Monday night's contest between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, fans and NFL stars began flooding the safety's foundation with donations.
Comments / 0