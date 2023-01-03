ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

NFL players are urging people to stop posting Damar Hamlin collapse video

Current and former NFL players are urging people to stop sharing videos of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the pitch.Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night and remains in critical condition in the hospital.Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders took to Twitter and wrote, “PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE.”Robert Griffin III, a former NFL player and now commentator, posted a picture of the players praying on the field after the incident: “Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
NESN

What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news

There have not been many updates on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin over the past few days after his horrifying incident on Monday night aside from a series of vague but hopeful updates from his friend and business partner. But on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills shared a very promising update on Hamlin’s Read more... The post NFL world ecstatic over amazing Damar Hamlin news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

What happened to Damar Hamlin, the NFL player who collapsed on field?

NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night.The Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field shortly after making a tackle during the clash with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.Team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics administered CPR and restored Hamlin’s heartbeat before he was taken from the field in an ambulance and on to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.The Bills later confirmed he had been sedated and “listed in a critical condition.” On Tuesday evening, Hamlin’s family explained that while he was still in a critical condition...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

