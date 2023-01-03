Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
Related
coladaily.com
Marjorie Hendrix Wingard
Marjorie Hendrix Wingard, 94, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. “Margie” grew up in a farming family on Leaphart Road in West Columbia, graduated from Brookland-Cayce High School and attended Newberry College for one year. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Methodist Church in West Columbia until she married Judson Harman Wingard, moved to Lexington in 1948, and attended Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
coladaily.com
Ernest Frank Woodson
Ernest Frank Woodson, 63, of Columbia, died Monday, January 2, 2023. Born September 25, 1959, in Augsburg, Germany, he was a son of the late Johnny Frank Woodson and Gladys Catherine Melton. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 27 years as a supervisor for South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation. He was an avid sports fan who especially loved University of South Carolina football and the NFL. Mr. Woodson also enjoyed the occasional outdoor adventure with his two older brothers.
coladaily.com
Carolyn Berry Sharpe
Carolyn Berry Sharpe, of Columbia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family at the age of 86. Carolyn was born in Pelion, SC, a daughter of the late Ethel Hazel Berry and Boyd Franklin Berry. She graduated from Eau Claire High School. On January 18, 1956, Carolyn married...
coladaily.com
Georgia Ann Higgins
Georgia Ann Higgins, 86, of Columbia, died on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Born in Waukesha, WI, on May 7, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Clarence J. and Elizabeth Luther Powell. Mrs. Higgins was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She enjoyed family, music from the 1960’s and was most proud and appreciative of her family members whom served in the Military.
coladaily.com
Basil James Shaver
Basil James Shaver, 90, passed away on December 23rd, 2022. He was born in his much-loved hometown of Lexington, NC on July 27th, 1932 to William Oscar Shaver and Ila Easter Shaver. He graduated from X-Ray school at Bowman Gray and moved to Columbia to work at the Dorn Veteran’s...
coladaily.com
Midlands residents represent Donate Life SC in Rose Parade
Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena, California included two Elgin residents walking as representatives of Donate Life South Carolina. Thomas and Wendy Dougall walked alongside the Donate Life South Carolina float in the parade. Thomas Dougall is a kidney donor, and the recipient of his donation, Jo Byrd, rode on the float. Wendy Dougall is a tissue transplant recipient.
coladaily.com
City of Columbia opens first annual t-shirt design contest
The City of Columbia has started an annual t-shirt design contest to show off local talent while supporting neighborhoods. Shirts will be sold in partnership with Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Visitors Center's online store. Proceeds from t-shirt sales will be donated to help fund the “Love Your Block” grant program.
coladaily.com
Lexington-Richland School District Five to host teacher recruitment event
Lexington-Richland School District Five will hold its 2023 Teacher Recruitment Event on January 7 to give educators seeking employment in the district an opportunity to talk one-on-one with administrators. The recruitment event will provide opportunities for those near and far, with an in-person event and virtual event happening simultaneously. The...
coladaily.com
DHEC issues emergency suspension order against Columbia assisted living facilities
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) issued an emergency suspension order against Reese's Community Care Home No.1 and No.2 after DHEH staff inspected the facilities Dec. 8, 9, and 12. It was determined that the community residential care facilities, commonly known as assisted living facilities, posed...
coladaily.com
Teenager arrested in Gable Oaks shooting investigation
Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Tuesday at Gable Oaks Apartments. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, 18-year-old Johnadrian A. Canty, Jr. is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, accessory after the fact of a felony, breach of peace, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Canty is accused of being inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting.
coladaily.com
Tornado watches and warnings issued across the Midlands
Tornado warnings are being issued across the Midlands Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for central Lexington County including South Congaree, the Columbia International Airport area, Cayce and West Columbia. "We are watching a line of storms coming through from the west, it could produce some...
coladaily.com
16-year-old arrested for stealing a car and running from police
A teenager was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a car and leading police on a foot chase. According to the Columbia Police Department, the car was left running and unattended at Latimer Manor when it was taken. The North Region 'Delta Squad' recovered the stolen car and arrested a 16-year-old male.
Comments / 0