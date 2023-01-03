Ernest Frank Woodson, 63, of Columbia, died Monday, January 2, 2023. Born September 25, 1959, in Augsburg, Germany, he was a son of the late Johnny Frank Woodson and Gladys Catherine Melton. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 27 years as a supervisor for South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation. He was an avid sports fan who especially loved University of South Carolina football and the NFL. Mr. Woodson also enjoyed the occasional outdoor adventure with his two older brothers.

