Viewpoint: Fuller conversation needed about nonprofit care, AHA president says
A recent article in The Wall Street Journal missed a "critical opportunity" to fully discuss the financial plight of the nation's hospitals and the care they provide, American Hospital Association President Rick Pollack wrote in a letter to the newspaper's opinion pages Jan 2. The original Dec. 26 report concluded...
Why female physicians are prioritizing career over family
A survey found 71 percent of female physicians delay childbearing due to career goals and concerns. Researchers conducted one-on-one interviews with 16 female physicians, then surveyed 24 female physicians, about their family planning and knowledge of infertility. The results were published in JAMA Network Open. The majority of physicians said...
When doctors know each other: Patients benefit when specialists know referring physicians, research says
Are you likely to receive better care if the specialist treating you knows your primary care physician?. The answer appears to be yes, according to new research from Harvard Medical School published Jan. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Patients under the care of specialists who trained with the patients' primary...
Opioid crackdown is harming chronic pain patients like me (Your Letters)
This is in regard to the article about the fentanyl epidemic across the country. Ever since the CDC, in their infinite wisdom, decided to publish their so-called guidelines for opiate medication, the chronic and intractable pain patients across the country have needlessly suffered. They, and I’m including myself, have been cut off, force tapered or had their pain medication drastically reduced — medication that allows us to have a decent quality of life.
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Resistance to antibiotics tied to patient age, healthcare setting: analysis
Antibiotic drug resistance isn't universal — it varies by the age of the patient and the healthcare setting, according to a study published Jan. 2 in JAC-Antimicrobial Resistance. With an eye on 22 of the most antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens and the 41 antibiotic drugs available to treat them, researchers...
Maternal deaths in the U.S. are staggeringly common. Personal nurses could help
In 2020, Lauren Brown, of Upper Darby, Pa., had a high-risk pregnancy. She was past 35-years-old, had high blood pressure, and had a previous blood clot that could have been deadly. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. When it came time to give birth in December of that year, Brown,...
Billing Under Another Provider's Number Can Land Physicians in Hot Water
When it comes to Medicare, billing under the wrong physician’s ID can cost doctors and hospitals – literally. Consider these three recent incidents that, taken together, resulted in more than $7 million in penalty payments to the government:. In 2018, CityMD, the largest urgent care company in the...
Patient Experience
Patients referred to specialists who know their primary care physician may get better care, a study published Jan. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests. Researchers from Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University set out to determine whether physician-peer relationships may motivate improved specialist care. The study involved specialty referrals for 8,655 patients. Researchers compared ratings of specialist care between patients seen by a specialist who trained with their primary care physician in medical school or other programs to ratings from patients with the same PCP who were seen by a specialist with no such physician-peer connection.
Michael Dowling: Healthcare leaders' great return to normalcy
A new year marks a new beginning, and time for leaders' return to what matters most. In keeping with the holiday season, most of us spent the past few weeks celebrating with family, enjoying the company of old friends and making new ones. It was a joyous time as we rehashed old stories and reflected on the past year and state of the world.
Dental industry continues to grapple with workforce shortages: 4 updates
The dental industry is still dealing with a shortage of providers exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly dental assistants and hygienists. A recent poll from the American Dental Association found that 34.9 percent of dentists were recruiting hygienists and 35.8 percent were recruiting dental assistants. About 80 percent of dentists described recruiting dental hygienists as "extremely challenging," while 57 percent described hiring dental assistants as "extremely challenging."
Base salaries for 14 physician specialties
According to the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" provided by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins, orthopedic surgery offers the highest average base salary while pediatrics offers the lowest. Noninvasive cardiology offers the highest overall base salary earning potential, with the high end of its base salary at $1 million.
Duke Health, Nference partner on analytics research, medical discoveries
Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health has partnered with data analytics company Nference to advance the academic health system's research and medical discoveries. Nference has previously collaborated with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic on artificial intelligence-powered disease diagnosis and treatment and received funding from its venture capital arm, Mayo Clinic Ventures. "The average...
Amazon will be the biggest threat to health systems' core business: Survey
Fifty-two percent of health tech experts surveyed by Health Tech Nerds, an informational platform focusing on healthcare business, said Amazon would be the biggest threat to health systems' core business in 2023. To garner expert predictions about what this year will look like for the healthcare sector, Health Tech Nerds...
6 recent hospital, health system executive resignations
A number of hospital and health system executives have recently stepped down from their positions. Here are six hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since Dec. 5:. 1. Jim Dietsche is stepping down as executive vice president and CFO of Green Bay, Wis.-based Bellin Health,...
Nurses' least rewarding part of the job + 5 more notes on career satisfaction
Nurses point to workplace politics as the least rewarding aspect of their job, according to Medscape's 2022 report on nurse career satisfaction. About 21 percent of registered nurses and 18 percent of licensed practical nurses selected workplace politics as the least reporting aspect of the job, making it the most commonly selected response.
Doctors & Their Families Less Likely to Follow Medical Guidelines Than Others
TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors are notorious for criticizing patients who don't take medications as prescribed. But physicians and their families are themselves less likely than everyone else to comply with medication guidelines, a new, large-scale study has found. People tend to adhere to medication guidelines about...
Meritus Health names new chief medical officer, associate dean for proposed school of osteopathic medicine
Dr. Anand Budi has been promoted to chief medical officer at Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Medical Center. He has been serving as the hospital's associate CMO, according to a Meritus news release. Dr. Budi, a longtime pediatrician in the region, replaces outgoing CMO Aaron George, DO, who will be moving to...
Top No Surprises Act disputes by type of CPT code
Emergency departments services comprised two-thirds of CPT codes submitted in No Surprises Act disputes between April 15 and Sept. 30, according to CMS' initial report on the independent dispute resolution process. Here are the top disputes by type of CPT code:. 1. Emergency department services (CPT codes 99281 - 99288)...
XBB.1.5's transmissibility, severity: 4 Qs answered
Health officials are keeping a close eye on omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 due to its rapid growth in the U.S. As of Dec. 31, the strain accounted for at least 40 percent of cases in the U.S. That's up from about 10 percent two weeks earlier, CDC estimates show. Meanwhile, hospitalizations have increased after briefly leveling off in December. The daily average for new hospital admissions was 6,499 as of Jan. 4, up from 5,510 a week earlier. The daily average for COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 4 was 46,534, up 12 percent over the last 14 days, according to HHS data compiled by The New York Times.
