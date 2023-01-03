Man arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in North Dansville

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayland man was arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in North Dansville, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrived at a business on McWhorter Road in North Dansville for the report of the stolen converters. After an investigation, 27-year-old Stephen R. Zeh was identified as the suspect.

Investigators said that Zeh went to the parking lot, cut off catalytic converters from vehicles, and stole them.

Zeh was arrested on December 13 and charged with auto stripping, criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday as the charges did not qualify a judge to set bail, according to deputies.

