wbiw.com
Greene County General Hospital’s first newborn of 2023
LINTON – Greene County General Hospital announced its first newborn of the year. Taliyah Elissia Bell was born to Rebecca Gentry and Devin Bell on Sunday at 7:34 a.m.
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after crashing a vehicle into a retaining wall at Bedford Federal Savings Bank
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an incident on July 1, 2022. Police arrested 26-year-old Treston Sowders on charges of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal recklessness. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at...
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
wbiw.com
Greene County General Hospital now has a police department
LINTON – Greene County General Hospital has implemented its own police department. Chief of Police Bryan Woodall said the hospital has had a security force since 2013 but had trouble finding officers. Woodall has served as Manager of Public Safety at the hospital since 2013. He has served for more than 30 years in law enforcement.
bloomingtonian.com
Driver arrested at head-on collision with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle Tuesday in Bloomington, Indiana
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the following information Wednesday about a crash involving an MCSO vehicle:. “On January 3, 2023, at approximately 11:51 PM, Deputy Zeiser was on-duty and patrolling westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive when he observed an eastbound motorist flashing their fog lights as if alerting oncoming traffic to a hazard. Deputy Zeiser began to slow his vehicle to investigate the apparent signaling and observed the Jeep was also reducing speed. It was later determined that the Jeep was slowing to report the erratic/impaired driving behavior of a vehicle following them after recognizing Deputy Zeiser’s vehicle as a police car. At the same moment, a Honda Civic following extremely closely behind the Jeep abruptly crossed the center line and collided head-on with Deputy Zeiser’s Dodge Charger patrol vehicle. Deputy Zeiser was able to significantly reduce his vehicle’s speed before the collision and sustained a minor cut to his wrist.
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
Indiana man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
vincennespbs.org
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
WATCH: Man arrested after crashing into Monroe County deputy's car
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing into a Monroe County sheriff's deputy's patrol car Tuesday night. On Jan. 3 around 11:50 p.m., a Monroe County deputy was on-duty and driving westbound on West Country Club Drive, near South Banta Drive, when he saw an eastbound Jeep flash its fog lights as if to alert oncoming traffic to a hazard.
wbiw.com
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Identities of four arrested in drug investigation released
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Vigo County Drug Task Force Investigation following a police pursuit Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, four individuals have been arrested related to the investigation with three of them having been part of the pursuit. […]
New shelter aims to assist Terre Haute residents in emergencies
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There are plans to open a new emergency shelter in Vigo County for people most impacted by the housing crisis. Mental Health America of West Central Indiana received a 3 million dollar grant from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction. The money will be used to open “The Lotus […]
wamwamfm.com
3 Arrested in Overnight Drug Arrest in Washington
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people overnight on various drug charges. 47-year-old Tammy Calderon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and dealing in meth; 29-year-old Beau Price received a charge of maintaining a common nuisance; and 33-year-old Kyla Krueger also received a charge of possession and dealing in meth.
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County has a new deputy prosecutor
There’s a new addition to the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office. Andrew Carnall has been named as a deputy prosecutor. Carnall previously served as the elected Wells County prosecuting attorney. He is a graduate of Indiana University and has several years of prosecuting experience. Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan...
WTHI
One local woman says she is struggling to find a life-saving drug
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people are struggling to access potentially life-saving drugs. Some pharmacies see staff shortages, and some medications have been in low supply. Glenda Wilson has hyperglycemia. She said she has been struggling to get a hold of a specific insulin drug called Hulmulinru-500. When she...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 4, 2023
8:07 a.m. Chantay Gregory, 22, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 12:46 a.m. Medical emergency at Shawnee Drive and Shawnee Lane. 3:19 a.m. Traffic stop at US 50 East and East Lake Drive. 4:42 a.m. Medical emergency at Garden Villa. 7:13 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary.
WTHI
Knox County Solid Waste Management denied ARPA money; still receiving IDEM matching grant
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Solid Waste Management office moved into its new building on 17th Street about a year ago. In October, the organization found out it would be awarded around $150,000 through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's matching grant program. Money from this grant will...
