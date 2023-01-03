ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Damar Hamlin's family 'frustrated' by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin's family is "frustrated" by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin's friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin's parents are "frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.""Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
102.5 The Bone

Zach Wilson should have sat behind a veteran instead of playing right away, Jets offensive coordinator admits

It's been another disappointing season for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. In his second year in the NFL, Wilson started 9 games, throwing 6 touchdowns against 7 interceptions before getting benched. That's not the type of production the team expected after it selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Browns Digest Week 18 Staff Picks

The NFL's regular season has reached its final week. There is neither a Thursday night game nor a Monday night game as teams fight to see which 14 teams will make the postseason. There are a pair of Saturday games including one of the few standalone games that will determine...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions

The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback amid some questions about Teddy Bridgewater's status for Week 18. The Dolphins are 8-8 and need a win over the 7-9 New York Jets on Sunday in order to have their best chance of winning the final wild card spot in the AFC. Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie... The post Dolphins add quarterback amid Teddy Bridgewater questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

The Current State of the Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing season ends this weekend; the NFL was almost merciful in announcing that the 2022 season will end one day sooner, on Saturday. I have talked extensively to people around the NFL and the team, and here is the latest information:. When I broke...
LAS VEGAS, NV

