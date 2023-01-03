Read full article on original website
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
KHQ Right Now
Mountain pass conditions for Friday, December 23
CASCADES, Wash. - A NonStop Local Weather Alert has been called due to winter conditions across the region, including the mountain passes which are under a Winter Storm Warning through the National Weather Service (NWS). Freezing rain and falling snow have made for slick roads and hazardous conditions. If you...
First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries
It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
First Alert Weather: Cloudy with mild temperatures Monday
Forecast: Today will feature more clouds overall, but there will be some brighter breaks at times. The mild stretch continues with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, we remain dry today. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s for most of the area... some 30s in the distant NW 'burbs. Some fog likely develops late at night.Looking Ahead: Heading into Tuesday, the mild temps continue but things turn a bit unsettled. A few showers could be around tomorrow morning, but the best bet at a period of widespread showers moves in for midday, mainly 10am and after. As of now, much of the steadiest will be for the northern half of our area, from the city and points to the north. Far southern locations may not pick up much of anything. While some briefly heavier bouts are possible, mainly to the north, it's overall just another nuisance rain-maker. No flooding concerns are expected, and much of the activity quickly exits by late afternoon. For Tuesday evening and Wednesday, things stay unsettled with scattered showers/drizzle around. After highs in the 50s tomorrow, temps Wednesday could easily get into the 60s.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
New year starts off mild, cold and rain move in midweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says the unseasonable temps will linger for the first half of the week before rain moves in, bringing cold with it heading into the weekend.
wtaj.com
Today will be mild with showers before cooler air returns
This morning will be cloudy with a bit of fog. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with times of rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.
Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today
A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
