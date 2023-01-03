ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Supervisors Elect Chairman and Vice Chairman

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Adair Co) The Adair County Board of Supervisors elected Jerry Walker as Chairman of the Board during their meeting Monday morning. John Twombly was elected Vice Chair. The Board approved an organizational resolution which sets their regular meeting days for each Wednesday of the month.

The Supervisors set the holiday closing dates for County offices, approved the Master Matrix Resolution, Travel Policy Resolution, and appointments of Supervisors to area boards/commissions and alternates.

In other action, Jerry Walker was appointed as the ADA Coordinator, John Gruss was appointed to the Conservation Board for a five-year term, Kathy Rohrig was re-appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Health, Dr. Tim Piearson was re-appointed as Medical Examiner with Deputies Dr. Glen Hanson and ARNP Milly Hennigar, Dave Sickles and Dean Dwyer were re-appointed to a three-year term on the Civil Service Board, and Nathan Jensen was re-appointed as Weed Commissioner.

The Adair County Board of Supervisors will meet again Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. and will hear a report from County Engineer Nick Kauffman and receive FY24 Funding Requests from the Adair County Historical Museum, MATURA, and Southern Iowa Council of Governments.

Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Elected Officials Sworn In

(Pottawattamie Co) District Court Judge Maggie Popp Reyes appeared at the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning to swear in the Elected Officials. Two new Supervisors were sworn in: Jeff Jorgensen and Susan Miller, along with re-elected Supervisor Scott Belt, Treasurer Lea Voss, Attorney Matthew Wilber, and Recorder Andrew Moats.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council to Act on Resolution to Amend City’s Personnel Policy

(Atlantic) At tonight’s meeting, the Atlantic City Council will act on a resolution and make a small language change to the City of Atlantic Personnel Policy. City Administrator John Lund says this is a small language change to the Personnel Policy used in the final sentence referring to the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988. This Act requires persons to report any conviction under a criminal drug statute for violations occurring on or off the employer’s premises while conducting official business. A report of conviction must be made to an employee’s department head within 24 hours of the conviction. Failure to do so results in immediate dismissal from an employee’s position. He says the reason for the change is the policy implies an employee may lose his or her job with the City after being found guilty of doing drugs on city time or city property but remain employed by the City and thus eligible for employment in another position.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisors approve resolutions for right-of-way and temporary easement purchase and compensation for fences

(Adair Co) The Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning approved a couple of resolutions presented by County Engineer Nick Kauffman. The first was the Right-of-Way and Temporary Easement Purchase Resolution. The second resolution was for compensation for fences. The Supervisors also accepted the Rolling Hills Road Use Agreement and...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Supervisors set date and time for 2023 meetings, approve holidays

(Audubon) The Audubon County Board of Supervisors held their organizational meeting this week. Meetings will continue to be held each Tuesday morning at 9:00. Heath Hansen was sworn in on the board. Appointed as Chairperson was Doug Sorensen with Rick Thompson as Vice-Chair. County employees will continue to get nine days off for holidays. “Previous years we’ve had nine holiday closings through the year so we stayed with that. We’ve had one flexible close and the desire of the people in the courthouse was to do it the day after Christmas instead of Easter or Good Friday. That’s what we set it at, so it will be the day after Christmas.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Reselects Christensen as Chief Justice

(Des Moines) The Iowa Supreme Court reselected Justice Susan Christensen, Harlan, as chief justice. Chief Justice Christensen’s previous term on the court expired December 31, 2022. Her new term begins January 1, 2023. A chief justice serves for two years. Justice Christensen was first selected in 2020. She succeeded...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mollett Park selected for Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants

(Atlantic) Five Iowa Food organizations were selected to receive MATCH grants from the Wellmark Foundation, including Mollett Park Community Garden in Atlantic. The Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants are intended to assist in ending food insecurity across the state. Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh says the Wellmark foundation grant is about getting healthy foods to the community.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ver Dene Bramer Obituary

Ver Dene F. Bramer, age 92, of Perry, IA, formerly of Audubon, IA, passed away on Monday, January 02, 2023, at Dallas County Hospital in Perry, IA. Graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Elk Horn Lutheran Church Cemetery. A full obituary will be...
PERRY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Department launches Community Camera Program

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department is asking residents with surveillance cameras to assist in criminal investigations through The Community Camera Program. The program allows residents to register for the program with their contact and camera information. Your information is kept strictly with the Atlantic Police Department and law enforcement cannot view any footage without permission. Residents are not obligated to turn over any footage and can decline at any time.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

George Karwal Obituary

Services for George Karwal, age 64, of Elliott, IA, are pending at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. George died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family.
ELLIOTT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Food Organizations Get Wellmark Foundation MATCH Grants

(Undated) Five Iowa food organizations will get grants from The Wellmark Foundation. The Matching Assets to Community Health grants will go toward ending food insecurity across the state. The Mollett Park Community Garden in Atlantic; CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City; the Dalla Terra Ranch Foundation in Earlham; and the Des Moines Area Religious Council and Eat Greater Des Moines organizations have until March 1 to secure the required dollar-for-dollar matching funds.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Steven Spencer Obituary

Steven Robert Spencer, age 72, of Marysville, CA, formerly of Audubon, IA passed away on Friday, December 31, 2022, at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA. Arrangements are pending with the Kessler Funeral Home of Audubon, IA.
MARYSVILLE, CA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Bryson Lee Powell of Red Oak on Tuesday night in the 400 block of E. Washington Street. During the investigation, Officer’s found that Powell’s license was suspended through Iowa. Police took Powell to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
RED OAK, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Casey’s Adjusting To Tight Labor Markets (Radio Iowa)

Businesses have had to do some adjusting with increased costs and the continued tight labor market. The C-E-O of the Ankeny-based Casey’s convenience stores, Darren Rebellez, says they decided to focus on employee turnover. Northwest Mo Info · Dd12020cemployee1. Rebellez said during his recent quarterly report, that focus...
ANKENY, IA
Community Policy