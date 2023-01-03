Adair County Supervisors Elect Chairman and Vice Chairman

(Adair Co) The Adair County Board of Supervisors elected Jerry Walker as Chairman of the Board during their meeting Monday morning. John Twombly was elected Vice Chair. The Board approved an organizational resolution which sets their regular meeting days for each Wednesday of the month.

The Supervisors set the holiday closing dates for County offices, approved the Master Matrix Resolution, Travel Policy Resolution, and appointments of Supervisors to area boards/commissions and alternates.

In other action, Jerry Walker was appointed as the ADA Coordinator, John Gruss was appointed to the Conservation Board for a five-year term, Kathy Rohrig was re-appointed to a three-year term on the Board of Health, Dr. Tim Piearson was re-appointed as Medical Examiner with Deputies Dr. Glen Hanson and ARNP Milly Hennigar, Dave Sickles and Dean Dwyer were re-appointed to a three-year term on the Civil Service Board, and Nathan Jensen was re-appointed as Weed Commissioner.

The Adair County Board of Supervisors will meet again Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. and will hear a report from County Engineer Nick Kauffman and receive FY24 Funding Requests from the Adair County Historical Museum, MATURA, and Southern Iowa Council of Governments.