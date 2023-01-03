Read full article on original website
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
My 2022 Year-End Country Music Awards: Winners
Things are definitely looking up for country music. There were some deserving artists who won big time awards this year, some non-mainstream songs have infiltrated country radio, and artists like Zach Bryan continue to prove that you don’t need the mainstream behind you to succeed. Nevertheless, I still found...
NME
Here are 12 Australian artists releasing new music in 2023
2022 was a positively enormous year for new Australian music, with hotly awaited follow-ups from acts like Gang Of Youths, Julia Jacklin, Midnight Oil, Sampa The Great, Camp Cope and Flume – not to mention the five (FIVE!) albums that King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard dropped – coupled with stellar debuts from King Stingray, Body Type, Mallrat, Jaguar Jonze, Romero and oh so many more.
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Two Beloved Minnesota Artists Made ‘Rolling Stone’s’ “200 Best Singers All Time” List
It was back on November 9, 1967, over 55 years ago, the first issue of Rolling Stone Magazine was published. Ever since then it has only grown and become one of the more renowned magazines that focuses mainly on music, politics and pop culture. To me it has always been the go to for music news. If I were a musician/singer being on the cover of Rolling Stone would be the dream.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
The Beatles: Why Buddy Holly Was a Significant Influence for the Fab Four
The Beatles had many rock influences before becoming iconic figures themselves, and Buddy Holly impacted the band in more ways than one
50 Albums Turning 50 in 2023
When you look at the classic albums that arrived in 1973, it’s hard to imagine a better year for rock fans. Pink Floyd released its magnum opus, The Dark Side of the Moon in March 1973, which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The British group's eighth studio album logged 736 weeks on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart before finally making an exit in July 1988. But it's continued to make intermittent returns to the chart since then, spending a total of 962 weeks in and out of the lineup as of December 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022
While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Owned New Year’s Eve — Watch Their “Wrecking Ball” / “I Will Always Love You” Mashup
Dolly Parton rang in the new year with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a part of Miley's New Years Eve Party televised special on NBC. The two spent plenty of time on the stage together, joining forces for several collaborations. Their efforts included songs from both singers' catalogs and some...
Kacey Musgraves’ Cover Of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” Is So Damn Good
Kacey Musgraves singing “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” is just what I needed to hear today. The Texas native did a great cover of the hit song at her special Royal Albert Hall concert in London back in 2015, and she was actually the first country singer to sell the venue out in over a decade at the time it took place. Originally written by Lee Hazlewood, Nancy Sinatra first recorded and released “These Boots” as a single in […] The post Kacey Musgraves’ Cover Of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” Is So Damn Good first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
hypebeast.com
J Hus Announces That His Third Studio Album Is Coming in 2023
Following the release of his last critically-acclaimed album Big Conspiracy in 2022, J Hus has announced that a new album is on the way — and it’s expected to release later this year. The East London artist’s debut album Common Sense reframed British rap, bringing a combination of...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Luke Combs Announces New 18-Song Album Coming In March
Luke Combs is wasting no time getting back in the studio. In fact, it’s been less than 7 months since the release of his 3rd career studio album, Growin’ Up, and number 4 is already on the horizon. Announced today, Luke revealed that his next project is set to drop in March. Luke’s been one of the busiest guys in the business in the past few years, but it’s VERY rare that an artist puts out two albums in less than a […] The post Luke Combs Announces New 18-Song Album Coming In March first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage
Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
Randy Newman’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!
As Trouble in Paradise – which gave the world I Love LA – turns 40, we celebrate the satirical singer-songwriter’s best work
