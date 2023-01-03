Luke Combs is wasting no time getting back in the studio. In fact, it’s been less than 7 months since the release of his 3rd career studio album, Growin’ Up, and number 4 is already on the horizon. Announced today, Luke revealed that his next project is set to drop in March. Luke’s been one of the busiest guys in the business in the past few years, but it’s VERY rare that an artist puts out two albums in less than a […] The post Luke Combs Announces New 18-Song Album Coming In March first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

17 HOURS AGO