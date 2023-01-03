yall need to stop with all the prayer hands & the out of context "grace & mercy" messages & start talking about REPENTANCE & the judgement of the lord on a people & a nation that disobey's otherwise keep saying god is the only judge & continue burying your young men & children. Only one person can stop this curse keep playing with HIM.
you can talk about anything you want all day long and you can talk about gun control gun control has got nothing to do with what's going on you do not need gun control all you need is for the police department to take care of everyone and treat them as they want to be treated for the mayor of Birmingham to treat everyone as he is going to be treated and quit the line to everyone and it doesn't make no doubles if you're a Democrat or a republic get the prices of everything down to what people can afford to buy gas food and anything else they need besides dope and alcohol they're the two main subjects that causes the shootings in Birmingham is dope and alcohol if you get the drugs and alcohol out of Birmingham you would see the murder rate go down that's my opinion and that's all that the mayor's door steps and at the police but that's my opinion of what they should be doing
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days LaterZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, ALBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Comments / 7