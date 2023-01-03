ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 7

FLORIDA BOY 305 BOY
2d ago

yall need to stop with all the prayer hands & the out of context "grace & mercy" messages & start talking about REPENTANCE & the judgement of the lord on a people & a nation that disobey's otherwise keep saying god is the only judge & continue burying your young men & children. Only one person can stop this curse keep playing with HIM.

Reply
2
you and me
2d ago

you can talk about anything you want all day long and you can talk about gun control gun control has got nothing to do with what's going on you do not need gun control all you need is for the police department to take care of everyone and treat them as they want to be treated for the mayor of Birmingham to treat everyone as he is going to be treated and quit the line to everyone and it doesn't make no doubles if you're a Democrat or a republic get the prices of everything down to what people can afford to buy gas food and anything else they need besides dope and alcohol they're the two main subjects that causes the shootings in Birmingham is dope and alcohol if you get the drugs and alcohol out of Birmingham you would see the murder rate go down that's my opinion and that's all that the mayor's door steps and at the police but that's my opinion of what they should be doing

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwno.org

In the fight for environmental justice, Birmingham tells Jackson to stay loud

Black communities in the Gulf South have long grappled with contamination — whether in their water or the air they breathe. Jackson, Mississippi and Birmingham, Alabama are two predominantly Black cities that have seen similar consequences after years of pollution. Residents of both have spent years working towards solutions in their own communities. Now, the two cities are trying to use their experiences to advocate for continued awareness.
JACKSON, MS
wvtm13.com

Woman claims ex-boyfriend left her for dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local woman is pleading for the public's help to track down the man who she claims shot her and left her for dead. Requesting anonymity, she says Maurice Lavell White first assaulted her in a Georgia hotel room in August. "Threw me all over the...
CENTER POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 4, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 4, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 2 • theft of property-3rd degree; Hobby Lobby; Town Square SW; general merchandise; $1,202 Jan. 3 • harassing communications; person • theft of property-1st degree; person; 2nd Ave. NW; 2006 Hyundai Sonata; $500 Arrests Jan. 3 Harrison Jr., David C.; 27 • public intoxication • possession of marijuana-2nd degree Bell, Leslie H.; 46 • unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment.  Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the Mid-South.  […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
AL.com

3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham

Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy