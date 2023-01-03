Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Suspect leads authorities on search in Madison County
MADSION COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning around 7:40, a tipster let us know about a large police presence near Cotton Grove Road in Madison County. We arrived on scene shortly after to find the sheriff’s department, state troopers and a helicopter in an active search. Our crews...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 01-04-23
Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the man responsible for scamming a clerk at Walmart. The thief asked the clerk to load $400 on a cash card. He also told her he worked at Walmart in the electronics section and could walk her through the process. Instead, he walked out with $900.
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson County Justice Complex
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has been called in to investigate the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice Complex, according to authorities. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke confirmed Manuel Shannon Overman had died, Sunday, January 1st and the TBI has been called in to investigate. Due to the TBI investigation, he was unable to release any additional information.
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting of 19-year-old
JACKSON, Tenn. — The shooting of a 19-year-old in northeast Jackson is under investigation. The department says around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Shmyia Lashea Manley died from a shooting in the north end of Fair Acres Cove. Jackson police say they are seeking witnesses and information regarding the shooting,...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
7:52 a.m. – 145 East Main St., Freed-Hardeman University, Black Box Theater, fire alarm maintenance. 7:01 p.m. – 360 North Pisgah Road, was dispatched as 1250 West Main St., and was found to be in the county. December 22, 2022. 10:40 p.m. – 327 N. Franklin Ave., structure...
Woman tried to fake out Mississippi police officers, who caught on to her act. Suspect arrested on multiple charges.
A woman tried to fake out police officers who didn’t take long to catch on to her act and charge her with providing false information to an office and multiple drug charges. On Thursday, Dec. 29, shortly after 2 a.m, Coerinth Police officers spotted a vehicle driving with an inoperable headlight and tag light and initiated a traffic stop. The officers then made contact with the driver.
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
WBBJ
Lexington police chief retires after 32 years of service
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A celebration of retirement was held for Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin. “Absolutely. They pulled one over on me. I asked them not to make a whole lot out of this, but they got me,” said Chief Roger Loftin, who is retiring. The City of...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City man found with cocaine in Martin
A Union City man is facing charges after being found with cocaine in a parking lot in Martin. Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 21-year-old Jackson Davis Whaley was arrested early Sunday morning in a bar parking lot after an officer on patrol saw Whaley sitting in his car with a bag containing a white powdery substance.
radionwtn.com
UC Police Seek Attempted Murder Suspect
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. James Crittendon is wanted on the charge of attempted murder for an incident that occurred January 2, 2023 in Union City. If you have knowledge of where Crittendon is located, please contact the Union City Police Department 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers 731-885-8477.
WBBJ
Lexington Utilities gives update on water
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After hearing of concern from residents about the water quality in their area, we reached out to Lexington Utilities. There was concern over water looking “milky” in the Lexington area after their recent loss of water just before Christmas. Lexington Utilities General Manager Michael...
radio7media.com
Murder charge filed in Hardin County
A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION AND THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A MAN ON A CHARGE OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF AN ASSAULT THAT OCCURRED AT A BUSINESS IN COUNCE LATE THURSDAY EVENING. DEPUTIES WITH THE HARDIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE OBSERVED AN UNRESPONSIVE MAN IN THE PARKING LOT. THE VICTIM, IDENTIFIED AS JEFFERY DAVID PETTIGREW, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. DURING THE INVESTIGATION, AUTHORITIES DETERMINED THAT SONNY COLE MCVAY WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR JEFFERY PETTIGREW’S DEATH. MCVAY WAS ARRESTED FRIDAY MORNING AND BOOKED INTO THE HARDIN COUNTY JAIL.
actionnews5.com
Multiple streets flooded in Covington
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple streets flooded throughout Covington. Covington Police Department made a Facebook Post with a list of the flooded streets.
WBBJ
Scott Conger speaks to members of local club
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger joined the downtown Rotary Club for their first meeting of the year. Conger discussed the future plans for the city, which includes the Men’s Emergency Homeless Shelter and what the Jackson Plaza purchase sale agreement could best be used for. He...
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
WBBJ
Sheriff’s Office: Employee dies from self-inflicted gunshot
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the sheriff’s office sent out a news release confirming the death of one of their nine-year civilian employees on Thursday. In the same release, they also confirmed a police...
WBBJ
Mr. Arthur Lee White
Mr. Arthur Lee White was born on September 26, 1954 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on December 30, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Haywood County, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado moved through Haywood County early Tuesday morning. According to the NWS office in Memphis, the tornado had peak wind speeds of about 80 mph and traveled 2.4 miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported. This was not the first tornado that moved through […]
WBBJ
Large police presence reported at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
JACKSON, Tenn. — A developing story after reports of large law enforcement presence at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital late Thursday evening. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several calls after 8 p.m. from tipsters of a large presence of law enforcement personnel at the hospital following unconfirmed reports of a shooting there.
WBBJ
New app allows JMCSS families to track child’s bus route
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is announcing a new tool for families with students who ride the bus. The WheresTheBus app is described as a user-friendly bus tracking system that allows parents to follow their child’s bus in real-time. Beginning Monday, January 9, JMCSS families...
