It’s officially 2023, and if you’re looking to get a fresh start to your year, now’s the perfect time to stock up on some new Starbucks merch. Along with its new winter menu filled with pistachio-themed goodies, the coffee giant rolled out a collection of stunning Starbucks winter 2023 cups and tumblers on Jan. 3, and with so many pretty pastel and floral options to choose from, it’s hard not to have spring on the brain. Even if you’re not in need of a fresh start for 2023, these eye-catching cups are sure to help you get through the winter months.

1 DAY AGO