Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Starbucks’ Winter 2023 Cups & Tumblers Are All About Pastels
It’s officially 2023, and if you’re looking to get a fresh start to your year, now’s the perfect time to stock up on some new Starbucks merch. Along with its new winter menu filled with pistachio-themed goodies, the coffee giant rolled out a collection of stunning Starbucks winter 2023 cups and tumblers on Jan. 3, and with so many pretty pastel and floral options to choose from, it’s hard not to have spring on the brain. Even if you’re not in need of a fresh start for 2023, these eye-catching cups are sure to help you get through the winter months.
Starbucks Has So Many Cozy Holiday Drinks On Its Secret Menu & Here’s How To Order Them
Starbucks is one of the food and beverage chain spots that opens its doors to customers on Christmas Day. Although hours of operation are not the usual, who doesn’t need a warm cup of coffee — or even an iced coffee, perhaps — after a long night celebrating with their loved ones?
Starbucks cozy winter menu introduces the new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks greets the new year with the launch of its winter menu on Tuesday, January 3, featuring the return of the fan-favorite Pistachio Latte and the new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. The beloved Red Velvet Loaf returns to the bakery case to round out Starbucks winter menu. The new handcrafted...
Hypebae
Starbucks' New Winter Menu Features a Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate and Honey Hazelnut Latte
Starbucks just unveiled its brand-new Winter menu for 2023, and there’s a lot to be excited about. Though red cup season may well be over for another 10 months and the time for Pumpkin Spiced Lattes is nowhere to be seen, winter is still upon us and creamy coffees and hot chocolates are still our highest priority.
Starbucks Customer Pours Coffee on Floor Out of Spite After Being "Forced" to Buy Drink
In 1993, Michael Douglas starred in a cult classic film, Falling Down, which follows a man who is teetering on the brink of losing his sanity and after a series of seemingly minuscule daily inconveniences, decides to go haywire against all things in society that peeve him to no end.
Delish
Panera Customer Discovers That Their Charged Lemonade Has More Caffeine Than 4 Espresso Shots
Caffeine helps many people power through work, late-night study sessions, and much more. But for one TikTok user, discovering just how much caffeine she was consuming in a drink she loves was an absolute shocker. In a recent TikTok video, user @sarahebaus revealed that she typically works out of local.
Can you still eat dark chocolate after study finds harmful heady metal content?
Fans of dark chocolate should make careful to double-check the safety of their preferred brands after a study discovered heavy metals in its ingredients. The bitter treat is more than simply a guilty pleasure for many chocolate lovers. It can be used as a mood booster, an energy booster, a reward at the end of a difficult day, or a well-received holiday gift.
Dangerous heavy metals like lead found in popular dark chocolate brands, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's, report says
Consumer Reports tested popular brands of dark chocolate and detected risky heavy metals like lead, which is linked to neurological issues over time.
The Best Single Serve Coffee Makers for Caffeine on Demand
Some days there just isn’t time to wait for your coffee to be ready, but who can go without their morning caffeine fix? This is where the single serve coffee maker comes to the rescue — with just the press of a button, you can brew the good stuff straight into your travel mug and hit the road. Besides their convenience, single serve coffee makers guarantee that every cup is ultra-fresh and also make sure that nothing goes to waste. We’ve rounded up the top single serve coffee makers in 2023, taking into account brew quality and any additional handy features.
Three Blake’s Hard Cider Cocktail Recipes to Try Over the Holidays
The holidays are here, and with all the shopping, planning, and cooking this time of year, you may be looking for a fun cocktail to impress your friends and extended family at your holiday gatherings — or maybe you just need a drink after all the stress. Either way, Blake’s Hard Cider offers these three simple […] The post Three Blake’s Hard Cider Cocktail Recipes to Try Over the Holidays appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Starbucks launching new winter menu with drinks and food
Starbucks Oat Latte is returning as part of a new winter menu launching in January. It includes the new flavour Caramelised Macadamia Oat Latte. The Honey Hazelnut Oat Latte is back for a second year with an improved flavour profile, alongside Starbucks new Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate. There are new plant-based and vegetarian choices including Egg Bites with Red Pepper and Spinach and a new Plant-Based Breakfast Wrap.
moneysavingmom.com
FREE 4 Pack of Dawn Ultra + Sponges after rebate!!
Wow! This is a fantastic deal on Dawn Ultra + Sponges!. TopCashBack is offering an amazing deal on Dawn Ultra + Sponges at Staples right now! You’ll get $20.99 cash back when you purchase a 4 Pack of Dawn Ultra + Sponges for $20.99 — making it FREE after rebate!
Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
Elite Daily
Reese’s New Ice Cream Treats Include Frozen Peanut Butter Cups
Reese’s is about to shake up the freezer aisle. On Jan. 5, the candy giant announced seven (yes, seven) new frozen bites coming soon, and Reese’s new ice cream treats include frozen dessert cups, cones, and more. Here’s what you’ll be snapping up on your next grocery run....
The 8 best beverages to buy at Costco
As we've stated before, Costco is arguably the single best one-stop-shop for bulk groceries and that convenience is especially welcome during the holiday season. Costco has no limitations when it comes to the sheer breadth of its products, and when it comes to beverages, they truly run the gamut. From coffees and teas to sodas and plant-based milks, Costco has you fully covered when it comes to your drink needs, for both the holiday season and beyond.
‘World’s Best Potatoes’ Recipe Offers Crispy, Buttery, Parmesan-Crusted Goodness
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Roasted potatoes are a classic side dish that complements almost every recipe. There are...
I worked at Starbucks for 3 months before realizing I only made decaf coffee
This former barista had a latte to learn. A Starbucks worker named Cyd (who uses they/them/theirs pronouns) has made a shocking confession in a video going viral on TikTok. They had committed the cardinal sin of coffee lovers: mistaking decaffeinated coffee for a regular brew. “When I worked at Starbucks and accidentally made every drink decaf instead of blonde roast for 3 months because I got the buttons confused,” they wrote over the clip. Behind the text, Cyd mouthed the lyrics to “Mariners Apartment Complex,” by singer Lana Del Rey: “They mistook my kindness for weakness I f—ked up, I know that, but...
I went to Starbucks' newest flagship store in the Empire State Building and had one of the best coffees I've ever tasted, but I probably won't be back
Starbucks' newest Reserve location with a restaurant, merchandise, and unique coffees has something for everyone — even if you're not the brand's biggest fan.
hunker.com
Costco's New Danish Pastries Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
If you love stocking your kitchen with fun, new-to-you treats, you'll want to stop by Costco soon. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, the warehouse is currently selling Danish puff pastries with 96 (yes, 96!) layers of goodness. The product is Karen's Bakery Danish Puff Pastries. It consists of "classic puff...
marthastewart.com
A Recent Report Found High Lead and Cadmium Levels in Chocolate Bars From Hershey's, Trader Joe's, and More Brands
If you have a sweet tooth, dark chocolate is likely one of your favorite treats to indulge in. Before you reach for the bar stashed in your candy drawer, however, review Consumer Reports latest findings: According to their research, certain popular chocolate brands, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's, are producing bars with high levels of lead and cadmium. Consuming unsafe amounts of both could negatively impact your health.
Comments / 0