247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023

The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
Former Virginia WR set to visit Nebraska this weekend

Nebraska is seeking help at the wide receiver position and will host former Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp. Kemp confirmed the Friday through Sunday trip to Husker247 on Thursday morning after the Huskers began reaching out at the start of the week after Kemp entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30.
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt re-commits to Nebraska

ORLANDO -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt was eager to learn who Nebraska's new coach would be, and he was excited and relieved when Matt Rhule was named. And those same emotions flowed even more when Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White was named to the same spot with the Cornhuskers. It...
