Kim Kardashian just got very real on TikTok. More specifically, she gave fans a look at her real hair. But, you may have missed the major moment. As ELLE noted, Kardashian is transitioning back to her brunette locks. In the midst of the process, her daughter, North West, caught her on camera sporting her natural hair length (i.e. without extensions). In the TikTok, Kardashian and her eldest daughter duet "Baby It's Cold Outside." When the camera pans to the KKW Beauty mogul, she can be seen sitting on her bed with her hair wet and at shoulder length. You can also see that her transformation back to being a brunette isn't quite complete, as she was still in her blonde era.

18 HOURS AGO