Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet
NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
CBS Philly
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity
Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Suffers Scary Injury During Monday Night Football
The defender got injured while tackling Tee Higgins.
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Doctors to determine if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddenly collapsed after making a routine tackle. Hamlin got up after the hit for a few moments, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Millions of dollars in donations pour in for Damar Hamlin's toy drive
As we all wait to hear further news of the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there are many fans and observers who are doing all they can to do good work in the young man’s name. Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game between...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Family who lost son to sports injury spotlights importance of AEDs after Hamlin cardiac arrest
The AED is a lifesaving device one Long Island family pushed for all schools to have on the sidelines.
Damar Hamlin's family makes first statement after Bills player's cardiac arrest: "Please keep Damar in your prayers"
The family of Damar Hamlin on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of "love and support" shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety hours after the player suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition. "Your generosity...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Change of mood shown around hospital following recent improvements from Bills S
Damar Hamlin’s condition seemed to take a step forward on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey. Harvey talked about how Hamlin’s family is feeling after some positive signs were shown. Harvey stated that Doctors ran certain tests on Hamlin to show certain levels. The doctors received some...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Comments / 0