ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Hudson Valley Resident Accused Of Beating Another Man In Head With Hammer

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MoW8_0k23vyT500

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly beating another man in the head with a hammer.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30 in the town of Rochester.

State Police found the victim on the ground bleeding from the head after responding to a call for an injured man in the parking lot of 22 Main St., said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When troopers arrived, Kerhonkson EMS was on the scene treating a male with a severe head wound. While being treated the victim was conscious and stated that he was struck in the head with a hammer by Michael Latimore. The victim was later flown to Albany Medical Center, Nevel said.

Latimore, age 40, of Ulster County in Olivebridge, was located by troopers and arrested on the charges of assault and intention/murder.

He was arraigned in the Town of Rochester Court in front of Town Justice Laflamme and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, and $300,000 partial bond.

He has a return date of Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Hit, Killed By Car

A 21-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on a street in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Rockland County, around 5:10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, in the area of Route 304 and Clearview Road in New City.The first arriving Clarkstown Police officers found Keptia Fara Brut…
NEW CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking

KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Stabbed At School By 2 Older Teens In Yonkers

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was assaulted by two older teens and stabbed at a school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 8:40 a.m., police responded to Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. to a reported stabbing incident between students, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel

Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
ROCHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major drug bust in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Members of law enforcement in Sullivan County have conducted their first major drug bust of the new year. Acting District Attorney Brian Conaty briefed the county legislature’s oversight committee about the action during its Thursday session. “January 4th in the early morning hours, members of the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
447K+
Followers
63K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy