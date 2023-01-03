ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year's Eve Shooting In Springfield Garage Leaves One Man Dead: Police

By Josh Lanier
 2 days ago

Springfield police are investigating a shooting in a parking garage on New Year's Eve that left a man dead, authorities said.

Police were clearing the Bridge Street Parking garage around 2 a.m. when they heard gunshots ring out and saw two men fighting, Springfield Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh tweeted on Tuesday.

As officers rushed over, they saw a 25-year-old Chicopee run away and leave behind a 28-year-old Springfield man bleeding from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Walsh wrote. Police arrested the Chicopee man before he got far.

Walsh hasn't released the names of anyone involved.

Officers found a gun in the waistband of the wounded man and another gun on the ground near his body.

Police provided first aid until paramedics could arrive and rush the wounded man to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, Walsh said.

Springfield investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at 413-787-6355.

