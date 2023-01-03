ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Route 9A Shuts Down After Car Slams Into Telephone Pole In Greenburgh

By Ben Crnic
 2 days ago
A car crashed into a pole on Route 9A in Greenburgh, causing the road to be shut down for repair work. Photo Credit: Facebook/Town of Greenburgh Police Department NY

A portion of a busy main road in Westchester County is shut down after a car knocked down a telephone pole and caused extensive damage.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3 in Greenburgh on Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in the area between Jackson Avenue and Lawrence Street, according to an announcement by Greenburgh Police from around 8 a.m.

The portion of Route 9A between these two streets is now closed to traffic for "extensive restoration work," police said.

Commuters are asked to use an alternate route, and Beeline bus routes have been rerouted from the area.

It is not clear what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

