Cobb resident argues for restraining order against county redistricting
Cobb resident Larry Savage asked for a temporary restraining order against the county commission's electoral map.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
Employee arrested for trying to sneak drugs into Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After just a month on the job, a contracted employee at the Fulton County Jail is finding herself being held there. Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says Ebonee Grant was arrested for trying to hide marijuana and tobacco as she came into the jail for her shift.
Police: Two arrested in December homicide in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say they arrested two people they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a man last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, of Norcross and 17-year-old Antonio Montez Payne are accused and...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb announces new chief judge of juvenile court
DeKalb County Superior Court judges appointed Judge Fatima El-Amin as the next chief judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court. El-Amin, a native of Atlanta, assumed the post on Jan. 1, and took over after Judge Vincent Crawford’s two-year term expired at the end of 2022. According to a news...
douglasnow.com
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate
Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Ex-employee uses forklift to break into Clayton County business
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former employee is now behind bars after he allegedly broke into a business New Year’s morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Clayton County officers were called to the 4300 block of International Parkway just after 11:30 a.m. about...
Ars Technica
Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says
Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
Road check in west Georgia led to 2 arrested, seizure of oxycodone, marijuana, guns
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after deputies found numerous illegal drugs and guns during a road check on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a road check on Collinsworth...
claytoncountyga.gov
Clayton County District Attorney’s Office and the Clayton County Police Department’s Self-defense Training
In recognition of National Stalking Awareness Month and National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office and Clayton County Police Department will host its annual self-defense training on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This class will be in-person at the Clayton County Police Headquarters, 7911 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236, and virtual. Space is limited. Register here: https://claycoda.info/ClayCoSelfDefense3 #Claytonconnected.
fox5atlanta.com
3 arrested for robbing Coweta County delivery driver of cargo
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A delivery truck driver was accosted by three men during an early morning run in Coweta County. The men told the driver they wanted his cargo. The armed robbery was caught on camera. It was 7:30 in the morning and the driver was on his normal...
Clayton still seeking permanent medical examiner after GBI cut ties
Three years after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told Clayton County it would no longer act as its coroner, the sou...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb County School District starts new year with search for next superintendent
DeKalb County School District is seeking its next superintendent of schools and is accepting applications through Jan. 8, 2023. According to a post on the Georgia School Superintendents Association website, the superintendent of schools serves as the chief executive officer of the school system and is responsible to the board of education for ensuring compliance with all board policies, Georgia Board of Education rules and regulations, and state and federal laws.
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
Gwinnett board approves $2.27 billion budget, lone Republican dissents
The budget is not expected to increase the property tax rate.
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
WXIA 11 Alive
1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling for Lockbox Program for Firearms
Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling for Lockbox Program for Firearms. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Tuesday to request that the mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction and the Atlanta Police Department develop a program to provide firearm safety storage, or lock boxes, free of charge to qualifying Atlanta residents to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms and related crimes (22-R-4798).
Monroe Local News
The City of Covington is hiring
The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Jan. 2, 2023. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
