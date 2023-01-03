ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Investigation launched after two inmates die within 24 hours

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox has requested an independent investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) after two inmates died within a 24-hour period. On Dec. 27, officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office stated that two inmates died due to “unrelated incidents” at the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
DeKalb announces new chief judge of juvenile court

DeKalb County Superior Court judges appointed Judge Fatima El-Amin as the next chief judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court. El-Amin, a native of Atlanta, assumed the post on Jan. 1, and took over after Judge Vincent Crawford’s two-year term expired at the end of 2022. According to a news...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Stone Mountain woman arrested for allegedly supplying cell phone, drugs to Coffee Correctional inmate

Najama Omar, 31, has been arrested by the Georgia Department of Corrections for allegedly providing an inmate with contraband at Coffee Correctional Facility. A copy of an arrest warrant for Omar, a resident of Stone Mountain, states that she unlawfully and illegally provided an inmate at the prison with marijuana and cell phones. According to the document, the offense occurred between the dates of December 27 and December 28.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says

Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Clayton County District Attorney’s Office and the Clayton County Police Department’s Self-defense Training

In recognition of National Stalking Awareness Month and National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office and Clayton County Police Department will host its annual self-defense training on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This class will be in-person at the Clayton County Police Headquarters, 7911 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236, and virtual. Space is limited. Register here: https://claycoda.info/ClayCoSelfDefense3 #Claytonconnected.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
DeKalb County School District starts new year with search for next superintendent

DeKalb County School District is seeking its next superintendent of schools and is accepting applications through Jan. 8, 2023. According to a post on the Georgia School Superintendents Association website, the superintendent of schools serves as the chief executive officer of the school system and is responsible to the board of education for ensuring compliance with all board policies, Georgia Board of Education rules and regulations, and state and federal laws.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
Bystander shot while pumping gas in Decatur, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which a man in his 40s was shot in the leg while pumping gas in Decatur. On Wednesday around 4:47 p.m., officers say a vehicle drove by the Texaco gas station on the 4300 block of Columbia Drive and fired multiple rounds at another vehicle.
DECATUR, GA
1 arrested in Clayton County shooting, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested following a Clayton County shooting Tuesday. According to Clayton County Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish, officers responded to the 300 block of Windemere Way after a person was shot. He said police found a man unresponsive in the front yard.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling for Lockbox Program for Firearms

Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling for Lockbox Program for Firearms. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Tuesday to request that the mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction and the Atlanta Police Department develop a program to provide firearm safety storage, or lock boxes, free of charge to qualifying Atlanta residents to deter accidental shootings and reduce the theft of unsecured firearms and related crimes (22-R-4798).
ATLANTA, GA
The City of Covington is hiring

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Jan. 2, 2023. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
COVINGTON, GA

