ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman came close to winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, lost by less than $1,500 on the latest episode of the popular quiz show, with competitor Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois becoming the new champion.
New South End eatery specializes in audio experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is well-known for its wide selection of restaurants and eclectic music scene, and there’s a new spot in town that’s bridging nourishment and notes. At the South End’s Paradiso, sound is the main course. “We’re actually playing some Hailu Mergia, an Ethiopian...
Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part series on former ski areas in Vermont. “Not the Biggest, But One of The Best” was the slogan the late Bill Jenkins came up with for the […] Read More The post Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address...
VTDigger
HCRS raising funds for food and shelter through 2023 wall calendar
Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s second largest, non-profit community mental health agency, announced today the sale of 2023 wall calendars to raise needed funding for food and shelter assistance across southeastern Vermont. The 12-month calendars feature seasonal images with positivity quotes and sayings. The rate of...
There’s a new ice rink in town
Killington has a new winter attraction: An ice skating rink at the Johnson Recreation Center tennis courts opened just before the new year. This addition to the town’s recreation department will bring new programs to the community and provide another […] Read More The post There’s a new ice rink in town appeared first on The Mountain Times.
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the building is here to stay and will now serve the community in a different way. Pastor Paul Hoffman is cleaning out the Ferrisburgh Methodist Church. “Doing the inventory, getting it...
Body of Vermont man recovered from Connecticut River
HANOVER, N.H. — The body of a man who lived near the Connecticut River was found Tuesday, a day after he went out to rake his lawn, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Roger Blake, 74, of Norwich, Vermont, was last seen by his family at about...
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new memoir from a Waitsfield, Vermont, author tackles the tough topic of mental health. Erika Nichols-Frazer says “Feed Me” is about learning to feed herself -- body and mind. She says she struggled with an eating disorder when she was a young teen and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in recent years. Food is interwoven through each chapter.
Gurung sentencing set for February
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sentencing for convicted Burlington murderer Aita Gurung will take place on February 6. Gurung was found guilty in November of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for the 2017 killing of his wife and attack on his mother-in-law. Gurung was recently moved from a mental...
UVM instructor says success in math starts with right frame of mind
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parents of students may often hear their children complain about math, including anxiousness that can leave some feeling physically sick. And that anxiety could prevent them from pursuing high-paying careers where math is a key component. Joan Rosebush, the director of student success in the University...
‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant
Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
Rutland police respond to rollover car accident
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.
Pets With Potential: Meet Fred
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for someone who’s nothin’ but a hound dog, meet Fred!. Fred was found as a stray, so his history is unknown, but he is very sweet. He is 6 years old and neutered. Fred loves people and making friends. Because...
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
How Vermont farmers work to protect their flocks amid avian influenza fears - clipped version
Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt. The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom.
New Hampshire Police rescue dog on icy bridge in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — Police say they have rescued a dog and located its owner after it was found in Shelburne. Authorities were notified of a stray brindle colored hound dog located near the edge of an icy bridge on North Road at around 3:30 p.m. New Hampshire State Trooper Neil...
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
