Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Property in Tampa
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a 16,500 square-foot building in Tampa, FL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005990/en/ The Reproductive Medicine Group of Tampa (Photo: Business Wire)
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete medtech startup raises $2.4M
St. Petersburg-based medtech company LunaJoy has raised $2.4 million in an oversubscribed seed investment round. LunaJoy is a Y-combinator backed company, and calls itself the only full-stack mental health solution focused on the needs of women at each stage of their life, from pregnancy through menopause. The company was founded...
St. Pete women's mental health company LunaJoy closes big seed round
Sisters-in-law Sipra Laddha and Shama Rathi understood the challenges of America's mental health system as psychiatrists. But after both having children and experiencing postpartum depression, they realized that to fill some of women's biggest health care gaps, they needed to get into tech. Driving the news: LunaJoy — their St....
fox13news.com
Growing downtown St. Pete is tough transition for business owners
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Downtown St. Pete is booming, exciting a lot of neighbors about the future of the area, while leaving some business owners frustrated about the current situation. According to a city spokesperson, there are 10 construction projects in a one-mile radius around 200 Central Avenue, where crews...
Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
stpetecatalyst.com
County residents to transfer $51.2 billion in 10 years
The U.S. is on the cusp of what experts call the “greatest generational wealth transfer in history,” with CNBC reporting that baby boomers will leave their children $68 trillion. Mark Mirsberger, CEO of Dana Investment Advisors, told the media outlet that baby boomers “accumulated a greater percentage of...
fox13news.com
Free Tampa health fair offers a wide range of services for the uninsured
TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area nonprofit wants to make it easier for people to kick off the year on a healthy note. Pioneer Medical Foundation is hosting a free health fair on Saturday, January 7 at Water Works Park in Tampa from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pioneer, along...
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside Pinellas’ 2022 economic report
The rise of a tech incubator and creation of a new economic incentive program are key initiatives boosting the local economy, according to Pinellas County Economic Development’s 2022 annual report. This year, the county’s robust manufacturing base and tech sector thrived while the metro area reached new record-breaking low...
stpetecatalyst.com
Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech
The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
mynews13.com
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
stpeterising.com
Aerial St. Pete: Construction photos from St. Pete's newest real estate developments
This month’s edition of Aerial St. Pete shows the progress on several real estate developments throughout St. Petersburg. Aerial St. Pete is a column by St. Pete Rising which features exclusive aerial photography of projects under construction in St. Petersburg, FL. To accomplish this, we have teamed up with AB3 Visuals.
Local rehab center prepares for an influx in patients
The influx in patients usually comes after a slow period during the holiday months, but for Turning Point Tampa, that slow period never came this year.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Attorney Bryan Hannan Gives Us a Peek Inside His Designer-Filled Closet
Bryan Hannan, an attorney with Sarasota's Dolman Law Group, is able to afford his dream wardrobe now—but growing up in Chicago with a single mother, that wasn't always the case. "I dreamed about having an Armani suit," he recalls. "Now I have custom Armani suits with my name in them."
fox13news.com
St. Pete program helps those with disabilities lead more independent lives
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg program is helping people with disabilities lead a more independent life. Their initiative is changing lives. Students in the St. Petersburg Therapeutic Recreation program made this past Christmas a little merrier for some local residents. They were handing out free holiday food baskets.
The Weekly Challenger
Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell
ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
995qyk.com
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare
Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg bucks national ‘skimming’ trend
According to FICO, credit and debit card skimming fraud “is back with a vengeance,” with incidents increasing by 700% in the first half of 2022. However, the St. Petersburg Police Department didn’t receive a single skimming device complaint last year. Skimming fraud involves criminals installing illegal devices...
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
Several North Port seniors lose thousands of dollars to construction scam
NORTH PORT, Fla — Investigators in Sarasota County said they have a warrant out for the arrest of a contractor who allegedly scammed elderly couples out of their money. They said the victims wound up paying thousands of dollars to Sarkis Konsulian to build homes, but he kept asking for more and never finished.
