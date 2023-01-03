ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Associated Press

Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Property in Tampa

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a 16,500 square-foot building in Tampa, FL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005990/en/ The Reproductive Medicine Group of Tampa (Photo: Business Wire)
St. Pete medtech startup raises $2.4M

St. Petersburg-based medtech company LunaJoy has raised $2.4 million in an oversubscribed seed investment round. LunaJoy is a Y-combinator backed company, and calls itself the only full-stack mental health solution focused on the needs of women at each stage of their life, from pregnancy through menopause. The company was founded...
Growing downtown St. Pete is tough transition for business owners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Downtown St. Pete is booming, exciting a lot of neighbors about the future of the area, while leaving some business owners frustrated about the current situation. According to a city spokesperson, there are 10 construction projects in a one-mile radius around 200 Central Avenue, where crews...
Evan Crosby

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
County residents to transfer $51.2 billion in 10 years

The U.S. is on the cusp of what experts call the “greatest generational wealth transfer in history,” with CNBC reporting that baby boomers will leave their children $68 trillion. Mark Mirsberger, CEO of Dana Investment Advisors, told the media outlet that baby boomers “accumulated a greater percentage of...
Inside Pinellas’ 2022 economic report

The rise of a tech incubator and creation of a new economic incentive program are key initiatives boosting the local economy, according to Pinellas County Economic Development’s 2022 annual report. This year, the county’s robust manufacturing base and tech sector thrived while the metro area reached new record-breaking low...
Largo hospital becomes the first to use aorta repair tech

The HCA Florida Largo Hospital is the first in Tampa Bay to successfully repair a patient’s damaged aorta close to the brain vessels with new tech, avoiding the need for open heart surgery. The new device (Thoracic Endovascular Branch Graft) was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for commercial use. The technique, which would be used for selected eligible patients, allows the surgeon to repair the largest artery that is located in the chest with a stent graft, delivered through a catheter, according to the hospital's news release. “It’s incredibly exciting to be the first hospital in the Tampa Bay area to offer this latest device for patients who may benefit from his technique of surgery. We are committed to making a difference by offering the latest, less invasive technology to our patients and remaining at the forefront of these advances,” Dr. Christiano Caldeira, a cardiothoracic surgeon, said in the announcement.
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
Mr. I Got ‘Em has stories to tell and BBQ to sell

ST. PETERSBURG — Brady Johnson knows how to wear a tuxedo and top hat, whether he’s standing over a sizzling grill in 90-degree heat or dancing the night away on the dance floor. Either way, the 72-year-old, 6-foot, 5-inch-tall owner of Mr. I Got ‘Em BBQ is easily recognizable in his self-appointed uniform.
A Teacher’s Dating Nightmare

Second Date Update: Renee, who is a teacher, felt validated by Dennis on their date. He complemented her about her job. After their date though things turned into a teacher’s dating nightmare for her. First Dennis said he respected the fact that Renee was a teacher but then his tone changed. When we talked to him he told us how dating a teacher just doesn’t work for him. Obviously this was shocking to Renee but would she get passed it or would this become a teacher’s dating nightmare.
St. Petersburg bucks national ‘skimming’ trend

According to FICO, credit and debit card skimming fraud “is back with a vengeance,” with incidents increasing by 700% in the first half of 2022. However, the St. Petersburg Police Department didn’t receive a single skimming device complaint last year. Skimming fraud involves criminals installing illegal devices...
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
