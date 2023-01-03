ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed

After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back

Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Skip Bayless says Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘misunderstood’

Skip Bayless has been under fire since he questioned how the NFL could possibly postpone the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati game just minutes after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday. On Tuesday, Bayless said his tweet was “misunderstood.”. Bayless tweeted Monday: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest...
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders

Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Provides Update on QB Tua Tagovailoa

There’s a chance Tua Tagovailoa’s season is done. At the very least, he won’t see the field for the Miami Dolphins’ regular season finale against the New York Jets. Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Tagovailoa, who recently entered concussion protocol. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback is “not part of the team’s QB plans” for Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins list 16 players on first injury report ahead of Jets game

In preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week. Non-participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip),...
FanSided

Joe Burrow: Some Bengals discussed not playing Week 18 vs. Ravens

The Bengals game against the Bills was postponed after the horrific Damar Hamlin injury. Joe Burrow said some of the team discussed postponing Week 18 too. For someone who wasn’t on the field for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football, it’s impossible to comprehend the traumatic experience they endured as Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest following a play.
CINCINNATI, OH
Audacy

La Canfora: Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement

Carl Dukes and Jason La Canfora of the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle” talked about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history and if he should consider retirement after another concussion.
AL.com

AL.com

