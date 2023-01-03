Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed
After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
Jaguars news: Trevor Lawrence gets massive injury upgrade ahead of crucial Titans game
The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home. Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern...
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Titans bring back former Alabama defensive back
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter will be helping the Tennessee Titans prepare for a win-and-in game on Sunday after joining the NFL team’s practice squad for the third time. The Titans signed Carter on Tuesday, a day after placing safety Andrew Adams on injured reserve and signing practice-squad...
Skip Bayless says Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘misunderstood’
Skip Bayless has been under fire since he questioned how the NFL could possibly postpone the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati game just minutes after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday. On Tuesday, Bayless said his tweet was “misunderstood.”. Bayless tweeted Monday: “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin opened eyes, responsive, still ‘critically ill’ but ‘neurologically intact’
Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday and has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. Ian Rapoport reports the Buffalo Bills safety opened his...
'There’s no way that you should feel': Miami Dolphins return to practice with Damar Hamlin on their mind
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — As the Miami Dolphins returned to the facility Wednesday to prepare for the New York Jets in their regular season finale before they talked about any game plan or specifics on the Jets, Mike McDaniel gathered his team to talk about their emotions and prayers forBills safety Damar Hamlin.
What TV channel is Monday Night Football tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch Bills-Bengals online
The Buffalo Bills face off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Jan. 2. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). This was the dream scenario for the NFL’s schedule-makers: Two of the league’s hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama.
Love and prayers for Damar Hamlin; gratitude to first responders
Damar Hamlin is receiving an outpouring of love and prayers from across the nation after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night during a televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is in the ICU of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, listed in critical...
Damar Hamlin collapses, administered CPR: Tim Tebow, JJ Watt, Kenny Pickett send thoughts, prayers
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask...
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, and in iconic Dolphins form. From bad luck to injuries, and from bad calls to penalties, the Dolphins again were ill-prepared for a critical game, while having their playoff destiny completely in their control.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Provides Update on QB Tua Tagovailoa
There’s a chance Tua Tagovailoa’s season is done. At the very least, he won’t see the field for the Miami Dolphins’ regular season finale against the New York Jets. Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Tagovailoa, who recently entered concussion protocol. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback is “not part of the team’s QB plans” for Sunday.
That time a freshman Jordan Battle crashed Saban’s jet ski, laughed it off
Jordan Battle is a character. That was never more obvious than last fall when his hilarious answer to a question about his favorite Nick Saban’s saying went viral. The fact, as an underclassman Alabama football player went on the record with Saban’s locker room humor also showed his confident courage.
Dolphins list 16 players on first injury report ahead of Jets game
In preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week. Non-participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip),...
Joe Burrow: Some Bengals discussed not playing Week 18 vs. Ravens
The Bengals game against the Bills was postponed after the horrific Damar Hamlin injury. Joe Burrow said some of the team discussed postponing Week 18 too. For someone who wasn’t on the field for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football, it’s impossible to comprehend the traumatic experience they endured as Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest following a play.
Damar Hamlin collapse leaves emotional impact on Palm Beach County coaches
For football fans, coaches, and players, seeing Buffalo Bulls defensive back Damar Hamlin hitting the ground was tough to watch and even harder to comprehend.
La Canfora: Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement
Carl Dukes and Jason La Canfora of the Audacy Original Podcast “In The Huddle” talked about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history and if he should consider retirement after another concussion.
