CBS 42

Person in custody after employee killed at Birmingham meat market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a homicide that occurred outside of a local meat market Wednesday afternoon. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers received calls of a person shot outside of the Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North at around 2:04 p.m. BPD […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Employee shot, killed at market in Smithfield community

An employee at a market in Birmingham was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon while on the job, according to the Birmingham Police Department. A homicide investigation is now underway. Police said the victim, a man, was found just outside the front door of the Elyton Meat Market after a shooting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa home destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, they were called to the fire on Stardust Drive at approximately 10:45 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman claims ex-boyfriend left her for dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local woman is pleading for the public's help to track down the man who she claims shot her and left her for dead. Requesting anonymity, she says Maurice Lavell White first assaulted her in a Georgia hotel room in August. "Threw me all over the...
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment.  Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the Mid-South.  […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
CBS 42

Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

‘If you look down in there you see a roaring fire’ – county emergency over landfill fire burning since November

A county commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency regarding an underground landfill fire that has been burning since November in Alabama. The St. Clair County Commission voted to approve the emergency declaration, news outlets reported, in order to take more aggressive efforts to combat the fire at a private landfill. Commission Chairman Stan Batemon told news outlets that the declaration gives the county the legal and financial authority to combat the fire.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in multiple vehicle break-ins at Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County

A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused in the burglary of multiple vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County. Ja’Leon De’Shawn Patterson is charged with 11 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Investigator Jessica McDaniel said. Patterson was undergoing book Wednesday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham making progress to fix flooding spots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is making progress in eliminating recurring street flooding problems. Since 2020, the city has committed $5.2 million to address the issue. On Tuesday, the city council approved a $340,000 deal to inspect and fix flooding problems at four different locations. One of the most common...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Body found off cliff at Lover’s Leap in Hoover

A body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon off Shades Crest Road in Hoover. The discovery was made about 1 p.m. by two people were visiting Lover’s Leap on Shades Crest, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. The passersby by looked over the cliff and noticed what appeared to be a...
HOOVER, AL
wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

