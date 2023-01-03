Read full article on original website
Person in custody after employee killed at Birmingham meat market
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a homicide that occurred outside of a local meat market Wednesday afternoon. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers received calls of a person shot outside of the Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North at around 2:04 p.m. BPD […]
ABC 33/40 News
Employee shot, killed at market in Smithfield community
An employee at a market in Birmingham was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon while on the job, according to the Birmingham Police Department. A homicide investigation is now underway. Police said the victim, a man, was found just outside the front door of the Elyton Meat Market after a shooting...
Employee shot to death outside store in Birmingham, suspect apprehended
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An employee of the Elyton Meat Market at 3rd Avenue North and Center Street was shot to death on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just after 2 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), officers were dispatched on a call of a person shot. “Upon arrival, officers observed an […]
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa home destroyed by fire
A house was destroyed by fire in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, they were called to the fire on Stardust Drive at approximately 10:45 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
wbrc.com
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody Thursday morning after a crime spree that started with a hit and run in Birmingham ended in a pit maneuver on I-65 according to Fultondale police. It started in Birmingham late Wednesday night when a woman says she was hit by...
wbrc.com
Neighbors concerned about respiratory health due to Moody landfill fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people near the Moody Landfill fire are complaining of respiratory symptoms like coughing, eye-itchiness, and sneezing. As of right now, the fire has been declared as an emergency. “Anytime you open the door or garage door going out the front door, it comes in. And,...
wvtm13.com
Woman claims ex-boyfriend left her for dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local woman is pleading for the public's help to track down the man who she claims shot her and left her for dead. Requesting anonymity, she says Maurice Lavell White first assaulted her in a Georgia hotel room in August. "Threw me all over the...
Birmingham PD makes arrest in alleged Hispanic-targeted robberies, additional suspect still on loose
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the Hispanic community to be on alert as it continues to search for a suspect wanted in over 30 robberies since October. On Wednesday, BPD announced that Evontay Blevins, 19, is in the Jefferson County Jail on 32 robbery charges with over $2 million bond as the […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police asking for help to bring the robbers targeting Hispanic community to justice
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police now asking for your help to protect some of your neighbors. Back in October, BPD began investigating a series of robberies that were targeting members of the Hispanic community. Now investigators have one suspect behind bars and need your help to find another. While...
Family sought for 4 men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family members of four men who died in Jefferson County in recent weeks. Their bodies are ready to be released for burial, but the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to locate their next of kin. Charles Kennedy...
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Family faces eviction after pregnant woman falls through floor
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A group of community leaders is taking a stand after they say a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her second-story apartment. Members of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ marched to the Southaven Pointe Apartments on Wednesday in a fight for safer living conditions within the complex and within the Mid-South. […]
Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
‘If you look down in there you see a roaring fire’ – county emergency over landfill fire burning since November
A county commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency regarding an underground landfill fire that has been burning since November in Alabama. The St. Clair County Commission voted to approve the emergency declaration, news outlets reported, in order to take more aggressive efforts to combat the fire at a private landfill. Commission Chairman Stan Batemon told news outlets that the declaration gives the county the legal and financial authority to combat the fire.
Suspect charged in multiple vehicle break-ins at Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County
A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused in the burglary of multiple vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County. Ja’Leon De’Shawn Patterson is charged with 11 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Investigator Jessica McDaniel said. Patterson was undergoing book Wednesday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham making progress to fix flooding spots
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham is making progress in eliminating recurring street flooding problems. Since 2020, the city has committed $5.2 million to address the issue. On Tuesday, the city council approved a $340,000 deal to inspect and fix flooding problems at four different locations. One of the most common...
Body found off cliff at Lover’s Leap in Hoover
A body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon off Shades Crest Road in Hoover. The discovery was made about 1 p.m. by two people were visiting Lover’s Leap on Shades Crest, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. The passersby by looked over the cliff and noticed what appeared to be a...
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
AL.com
