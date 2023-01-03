ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Wanted Upstate NY Driver With Gun Pepper-Sprayed After Running From PIP Traffic Stop

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NVBN_0k23tvtK00
Ammar Ali Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Palisades Interstate Parkway Police / INSET: BCJ

An Albany man wanted out of several jurisdictions tried to run from police after they stopped his car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway and found him carrying a gun, authorities said.

Ammar Ali, 33, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic that was stopped on the southbound parkway in Alpine shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, PIP Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

Ali tried to identify himself as someone else, but Officer Amir Sikder was familiar with the man whose name he used, having stopped him once before, as well, Walter said.

Backup Officer Matthew Levine also knew that Ali was lying, the lieutenant said.

Given consent to search the Civic, the officers found a handgun, which Ali told them he kept for protection, Walter said.

Ali then bolted, dashing into a wooded area between the parkway and Route 9W, he said.

He resisted when he was caught, forcing the deployment of pepper spray, the lieutenant said. Police summoned an EMS unit, but Ali refused medical attention, Walter said.

They charged him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, weapons offenses, hindering arrest, obstruction and giving false information to police.

Ali -- who was wanted on warrants out of the city of Binghamton and Broome County, NY, among other jurisdictions -- remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

Comments / 0

 

