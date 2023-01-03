What was that big boom around New Year’s? It depends which noise you’re wondering about on which day. The “massive explosion” described by a Nextdoor user named Ariel Jacobs on Tuesday was most likely a flyover by F-15 aircrafts before the Bruins’ Winter Classic hockey game Monday at Fenway Park (in which the team beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1). The 2:20 p.m. flyover involved two planes from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

