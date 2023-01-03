ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cambridgeday.com

Closings for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

City of Cambridge offices, libraries and senior centers close Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, according to a Thursday email from City Hall. Curbside collection service will be suspended and parking meters and other municipal parking payments will not be required. Curbside collection of recycling, compost...
We entered 2023 with a bang – in fact, a few

What was that big boom around New Year’s? It depends which noise you’re wondering about on which day. The “massive explosion” described by a Nextdoor user named Ariel Jacobs on Tuesday was most likely a flyover by F-15 aircrafts before the Bruins’ Winter Classic hockey game Monday at Fenway Park (in which the team beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2-1). The 2:20 p.m. flyover involved two planes from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

