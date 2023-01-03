ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Weathered Souls Cocktail Lounge opens this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend, Weathered Souls Charlotte will have the grand opening of their LoSo Craft Cocktail Lounge! The lounge will serve the classics plus signature drinks. The scratch kitchen prepares oysters, salads, ceviche and more dishes designed by Greg Collier. The grand opening begins this Friday, January 6th at 5pm.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role

MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

How to dispose of a Christmas tree in the Charlotte area

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The holiday season is officially over, and it's now time for people with natural Christmas trees to recycle those trees responsibly. The city of Charlotte is making it easy to do just that. Natural Christmas tree collection kicked off this week in Charlotte. Charlotte residents...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

What are the best shopping deals in January?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the season of giving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get selfish and go shopping for yourself!. Here are some of the best things to buy during the month of January, according to AARP. Holiday décor. With potential savings of 75% or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Queen's Feast returns for January edition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You won't have to wait until the summer to try some of the Charlotte area's best cuisine, as the Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week is back for its Winter 2023 edition. 87 restaurants will be featured from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Each restaurant...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Chef Jill Aker-Ray shares delicious brunch idea

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Basic Crepes. Chef Jill Aker-Ray shared the story of how she first learned about crepes:. Aker-Ray says "my grandmother made these almost every Sunday for us in a huge cast iron pan that stayed on her stovetop. She cut them into fours and served the quarter circles with fresh sausage patties and links (we were so excited to have a choice). She called them egg pancakes and described them as humble farm fare (she grew up with 9 siblings on a small farm). Little did I know, until I was in my 20s, that these were “fancy French crepes!”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dies in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located a man with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Video: Lightning strike at JR Motorsports in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — "Sparks were flying this morning" after lightning struck a metal fence at JR Motorsports in Mooresville, North Carolina Wednesday. The lightning strike occurred around 9:24 p.m. as storms were moving through the Carolinas. "Amazing video," WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said after watching surveillance video...
MOORESVILLE, NC

