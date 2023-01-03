CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Basic Crepes. Chef Jill Aker-Ray shared the story of how she first learned about crepes:. Aker-Ray says "my grandmother made these almost every Sunday for us in a huge cast iron pan that stayed on her stovetop. She cut them into fours and served the quarter circles with fresh sausage patties and links (we were so excited to have a choice). She called them egg pancakes and described them as humble farm fare (she grew up with 9 siblings on a small farm). Little did I know, until I was in my 20s, that these were “fancy French crepes!”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO