Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
WCNC
The Weathered Souls Cocktail Lounge opens this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend, Weathered Souls Charlotte will have the grand opening of their LoSo Craft Cocktail Lounge! The lounge will serve the classics plus signature drinks. The scratch kitchen prepares oysters, salads, ceviche and more dishes designed by Greg Collier. The grand opening begins this Friday, January 6th at 5pm.
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
How to dispose of a Christmas tree in the Charlotte area
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The holiday season is officially over, and it's now time for people with natural Christmas trees to recycle those trees responsibly. The city of Charlotte is making it easy to do just that. Natural Christmas tree collection kicked off this week in Charlotte. Charlotte residents...
WCNC
What are the best shopping deals in January?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the season of giving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get selfish and go shopping for yourself!. Here are some of the best things to buy during the month of January, according to AARP. Holiday décor. With potential savings of 75% or...
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
qcnews.com
Why you may see more people masking up in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Realistically speaking, masks never faded after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Even as pandemic worries and restrictions eased, mask use waned but not totally vanished. But as COVID case numbers are rising and other respiratory illnesses are still quite common, this common face wear...
Charlotte SHOUT! is back and will light up the rail trail next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte SHOUT returns to South End next month and will feature a light display along the rail trail. According to the Charlotte SHOUT Instagram page, the festival will bring life-sized works of art installations to the city's South End neighborhood. The Rail Trail will be lit...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Queen's Feast returns for January edition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You won't have to wait until the summer to try some of the Charlotte area's best cuisine, as the Queen's Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week is back for its Winter 2023 edition. 87 restaurants will be featured from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Each restaurant...
WCNC
Charlotte Collective closing Plaza Midwood location
The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere.
WCNC
Chef Jill Aker-Ray shares delicious brunch idea
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Basic Crepes. Chef Jill Aker-Ray shared the story of how she first learned about crepes:. Aker-Ray says "my grandmother made these almost every Sunday for us in a huge cast iron pan that stayed on her stovetop. She cut them into fours and served the quarter circles with fresh sausage patties and links (we were so excited to have a choice). She called them egg pancakes and described them as humble farm fare (she grew up with 9 siblings on a small farm). Little did I know, until I was in my 20s, that these were “fancy French crepes!”
CMS band director to be presented with Barry Manilow music teacher award
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte band director is set to receive a music teacher award from award-winning singer Barry Manilow during a show in Charlotte later this month. On Wednesday, it was announced that Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology's Walter Suggs the Manilow Music Project Music Teacher Award.
'I'm happy I got my bag' | Charlotte airport flyers finally starting to reunite with bags from holiday travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers are still dealing with the aftermath of widespread flight delays and cancellations by airlines over the past two weeks. Bags can still be seen piled up at airports until airlines can contact passengers to get them to pick them up. Some people are now on week two of waiting for that phone call.
WCNC
More people are showing interest in learning CPR. Here's how you can get involved in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Watching medical professionals tend to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on live television reminds us how fragile life is. Knowing CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, in these types of situations can be the difference between life and death. Atrium Health doctors addressed the importance of accurate and...
1 dies in north Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to W 24th Street near N Graham Street on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in response to an injured person. At the scene, officers located a man with...
Video: Lightning strike at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — "Sparks were flying this morning" after lightning struck a metal fence at JR Motorsports in Mooresville, North Carolina Wednesday. The lightning strike occurred around 9:24 p.m. as storms were moving through the Carolinas. "Amazing video," WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said after watching surveillance video...
Side hustle city: Charlotte among best US metros for starting a side gig
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If one of your new year's resolutions is to start a side gig for extra money, you're in luck. A recent study found Charlotte is among the top U.S. cities to start a side hustle. LLC.org analyzed key factors across 170 cities before ranking its top...
