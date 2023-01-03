The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players nearly a month ago, and Tennessee since has had more than a half-dozen players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players announced their intentions to enter it before it even opened and another went into the portal in December, and there already has been movement since the Vols closed the 2022 season with an 11-2 record after beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open into the middle of this month.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO