rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Given Another Preseason Top Five Ranking
Tennessee Baseball has been given their second top five preseason ranking as preseason polls start to roll in, landing at No. 2 in Perfect Game USA’s 2023 Preseason Top 25 Poll released Wednesday. The Vols come in one spot behind No. 1 LSU. Eight total SEC teams made the...
Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon
After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Heupel Fills Tennessee’s Offensive Coordinator Vacancy
Tennessee is promoting quarterback’s coach Joey Halzle to be its newest offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported and Tennessee later announced Thursday morning. Halzle replaces Alex Golesh who left Knoxville after two years to become the new head coach at South Florida. Halzle has been on Tennessee’s...
mymix1041.com
Ex-Tennessee quarterback ‘can’t stand’ Bulldogs’ Stetson Bennett: ‘He’s such a punk’
The rivalry between Tennessee and Georgia picked up steam this season as the Volunteers returned to relevance. For the first time since 2007, Tennessee football won double-digit games, earning the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time. Georgia quickly ended Tennessee’s spot at the...
rockytopinsider.com
Reserve Tennessee Offensive Tackle Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee reserve offensive tackle RJ Perry entered the transfer portal Wednesday morning, On3’s Matt Zenitz first reported. Perry redshirted his freshman season in Knoxville after switching from defensive line to offensive line after arriving in Knoxville. The Fairfield, Alabama native was a reserve offensive tackle for the Vols the last two seasons but didn’t see any meaningful offensive snaps.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Joe Milton III's future at Tennessee? 'Freaky bright'
If ever there were a doubt of the impact of Josh Heupel on the Tennessee program, it ended when Joe Milton III took the field at the Orange Bowl. And didn’t look anything like Joe Milton III. “Freaky bright,” Heupel said of Tennessee’s future. He may as...
WBIR
Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill to enter transfer portal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee sophomore wide receiver Walker Merrill is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told WBIR Sports on Tuesday. Sources indicate that the Brentwood, Tenn. native will officially be in the portal on Wednesday, and is expected to draw immediate Power 5 interest. Merrill was...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe tops Wooden Award midseason top 25 list
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe is joined by Purdue's Zach Edey, Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Kansas' Jalen Wilson, among others, on the Wooden Award midseason top 25 list.
MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture
The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
rockytopinsider.com
Josiah-Jordan James Active For Tennessee Basketball Against Mississippi State
Tennessee small forward Josiah-Jordan James is active for the Vols’ SEC home opener against Mississippi State Tuesday night. James has been in-and-out of the lineup all season and the senior hasn’t played since Tennessee’s Dec. 7 win over Eastern Kentucky. The versatile wing has played in five of Tennessee’s first 12 games of the season including only two of the last nine since playing the first three games of the season.
Tracking Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened to all FBS players nearly a month ago, and Tennessee since has had more than a half-dozen players enter their names into the database and seek a move to a new program. Five players announced their intentions to enter it before it even opened and another went into the portal in December, and there already has been movement since the Vols closed the 2022 season with an 11-2 record after beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30. GoVols247 will keep tabs on Tennessee’s transfer portal entries as the window remains open into the middle of this month.
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Epic Orange Bowl Recap Video
Tennessee Football officially released its 2022 Orange Bowl game recap video on Tuesday night. The three-and-half minute video tells the story of the game that eventually turned into a 31-14 win for the Volunteers over No. 7 Clemson. From Clemson’s first-half field goal troubles to each of Joe Milton’s touchdown...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Bludgeons Mississippi State
Julian Phillips’ pump faked before pulling the trigger on a three-pointer that bounced off nearly every inch of the rim before falling through the net. It was that type of night for Tennessee basketball. Tennessee (12-2, 2-0 SEC) made nine-of-14 first half three-point attempts on its way to opening...
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
CBS Sports
How to watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Mississippi State 11-2; Tennessee 11-2 The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2-9 against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. MSU and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
knoxfocus.com
Mathieu wants to make a difference
The game of basketball is Dre Mathieu’s passion and he hopes to help the sport continue to grow in Knoxville. In addition to becoming an assistant coach in high school this season, he continues to train youngsters to improve their game. And he certainly has the background to be good at both.
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
WATE
Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began. Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
