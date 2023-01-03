ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPD: Man throws baby after argument with girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of throwing his 1-year-old son after an argument with his girlfriend at a Memphis hotel. Police say Edwin Conner and his girlfriend were arguing at the Airport Inn when he punched her in the face and began strangling her. The victim said...
