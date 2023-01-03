ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

New La Crosse County Sheriff, Clerk of Courts sworn in to office

By Emily Haugen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Y3i6_0k23tW1H00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tuesday is day one for many local and state officials — including new La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel and Clerk of Courts Tammy Pedretti.

Both officials took their oath of office Tuesday.

Siegel is a Democrat and the first one in decades to hold the sheriff position. He said he has already sought advice from other sheriffs and hopes to bring what he has learned from them in his new position.

“Listening and always doing what’s best for the community. Always taking care of your deputies and your jailers and making sure that the community is cared for, and that the people you work with are cared for,” Siegel said.

He said his first 100 days will be filled with conversation and reflection.

Siegel brings 30 years of experience to the job.

In this position, he hopes to make the Sheriff’s Department more visible in the community — both within and outside the City of La Crosse.

It is also La Crosse County Clerk of Courts Tammy Pedretti’s first day on the job.

“It is a very proud moment for me though. I’ve been working for this position for quite a while, and I’m very excited to be able to say that I’m now the clerk of court for La Crosse County,” Pedretti said.

She brings 25 years of experience in the court system to the position.

Pedretti says this will be a new challenge for her. She hopes to get her office back up to full staff and running smoothly.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

West Salem village board tables potential public safety referendum until Jan. 17

WEST SALEM (WKBT)- West Salem’s village board voted Tuesday night to table a decision to place a public safety referendum on the April ballot. Village trustees are considering asking village residents to approve a $500,000 recurring referendum to hire three more police officers. The village board president says that would equal a $228 annual property tax increase for a $200,000...
WEST SALEM, WI
nbc15.com

Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A new look for the La Crosse School Board: Four seats are open in the spring election

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — This April, voters will fill four seats on the La Crosse’s School Board of Education. It’s the highest number of openings in 31 years. “It’s up to a vote for four simply because they’ve had resignations on the board,” said La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer. Earlier last year, school board member Rob Abraham resigned. “I...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse homicide case still in limbo, 4 years after stabbing in taxi

Four years after a fatal stabbing in a La Crosse taxi, the homicide case still has not gone to trial. On January 2nd of 2019, 42-year-old Virgil Stewart died after being stabbed, reportedly during an argument inside a cab on 7th Street. The suspect in Stewart’s murder, Anquin St. Junious, entered a not guilty plea in March of 2019.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police Department welcomes their first K9 therapy dog

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The La Crosse Police Department has welcomed a new four-legged, furry police officer. Meet Cheddar, the department’s first K9 therapy dog. Cheddar and school resource officer Ryan Ledvina, are going to be meeting with different members of the La Crosse community. According to the department’s chief, Cheddar may not be the only therapy dog for the...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man accused of killing 1 person, injuring 2 others with ax sentenced

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release plus 120 years for killing one person and injuring two with an ax. A sentencing hearing was held Jan. 4, 2023 for 38-year-old Thomas Aspseter of Sparta, Wis. According to online...
SPARTA, WI
wwisradio.com

Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman

Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
TOMAH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman who died in domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy

ELROY, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man and woman who died in a domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy last week. In an updated news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Laurie Jensen, 66, was the victim of a homicide and 69-year-old Gary Jensen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m....
ELROY, WI
x1071.com

Hit and Run Near Muscoda

Early Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles around 12:30am. 57 year old Allen Hines of Boscobel was traveling south in a truck on Highway 133 with a passenger, Tammy Hines, of Boscobel. An unknown vehicle was traveling south at a reported high rate of speed and struck the rear of Hines’ vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop and took off at a high rate of speed south toward Blue River. Muscoda EMS was requested at the scene, but no injuries were reported. The Hines vehicle was driven from the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the offending vehicle. Several pieces of what appear to be chrome from a front bumper were left at the scene. The offending vehicle was described as a smaller, dark colored pick up truck with a topper, with front end damage. If anyone has information about the crash contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 723-2157.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Arrested for Burglaries in Trempealeau County Receives Deferred Sentence

A man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in Trempealeau County had a deferred sentence for one of the charges against him. According to the Augusta Police Department, they noticed a vehicle they had received information on from the Osseo Police Department sitting in the parking lot of the Express Mart. The officer made contact with the driver, Kyle Morgan.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after house fire in Viroqua Monday

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Viroqua on Monday evening. The Viroqua Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Hillcrest Street on the east side of Viroqua Monday. According to Chad Buros, Viroqua...
VIROQUA, WI
hot967.fm

Highway In Winona County Reopens After Jackknifed Semi

(Winona County, MN) – Highway 14 is back open after a jackknifed semi caused closures Tuesday afternoon. It happened between Dutchman’s Crossing Drive and Sportsman Road near Lewiston. Initially, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office asked everyone to avoid the blocked highway. Roads reopened by 3 p.m. About...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral to hold memorial service for Pope Emeritus

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The La Crosse faithful will have an opportunity to pay respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict on Thursday. St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral is holding a memorial service Thursday afternoon at 12:10 p.m. The Cathedral says that everyone, regardless of faith, is welcome to come and honor his life. Pope Benedict XVI was the first...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy