New La Crosse County Sheriff, Clerk of Courts sworn in to office

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tuesday is day one for many local and state officials — including new La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel and Clerk of Courts Tammy Pedretti.

Both officials took their oath of office Tuesday.

Siegel is a Democrat and the first one in decades to hold the sheriff position. He said he has already sought advice from other sheriffs and hopes to bring what he has learned from them in his new position.

“Listening and always doing what’s best for the community. Always taking care of your deputies and your jailers and making sure that the community is cared for, and that the people you work with are cared for,” Siegel said.

He said his first 100 days will be filled with conversation and reflection.

Siegel brings 30 years of experience to the job.

In this position, he hopes to make the Sheriff’s Department more visible in the community — both within and outside the City of La Crosse.

It is also La Crosse County Clerk of Courts Tammy Pedretti’s first day on the job.

“It is a very proud moment for me though. I’ve been working for this position for quite a while, and I’m very excited to be able to say that I’m now the clerk of court for La Crosse County,” Pedretti said.

She brings 25 years of experience in the court system to the position.

Pedretti says this will be a new challenge for her. She hopes to get her office back up to full staff and running smoothly.

