CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
ZDNet
Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices
Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
Lowe's Follows Comcast in Making a Terrible Choice for Customers
Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem. This, of course, has not...
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
Android Headlines
Microsoft working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing
Google may not be the only tech behemoth rushing to make an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on something similar too. But the Windows maker will not build its own alternative. Instead, it is working with OpenAI to incorporate the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in a version of its Bing search engine. It plans to use the new program’s AI to answer some search queries on Bing, The Information reports citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
moneysavingmom.com
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
Apple Insider
Nanoleaf rolls out new Matter home automation products at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Nanoleaf debuted several new Matter-compatible products that includes a screen mirroring camera, modular skylight fixture, and more. Matter is once more the central theme for smart home products...
knowtechie.com
Google Home speakers were at risk of eavesdropping hackers
A security researcher recently revealed that Google Home speakers were susceptible to eavesdropping hackers in close proximity, reports Bleeping Computer. Now, before you tell everyone on your contact list to unplug their devices, Google patched the issue and fixed the speaker’s vulnerability. Alright, now some background. Security researcher Matt...
Apple Insider
Lockly Smart Safe pings your iPhone with tamper alerts
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Lockly Smart Safe offers biometric security for your possessions, one that can also be fully controlled from the comfort of youriPhone. Measuring 12.6 inches by 10 inches and 3.2 inches thick, the Lockly...
Google Maps users urged to try app change that could save your life – it’s so simple
A NEW potentially life saving feature is being trialled on Google-owned navigation app Waze. A beta version of Waze, bought by Google for $1.3billion (£1billion) in 2013, is currently being tested among some users. One key feature in the beta trial warns road-faring users where a crash is more...
Apple Insider
SwitchBot unveils smart home Hub 2 with Matter support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, SwitchBot announced the expansion of its smart home ecosystem with the Matter-based SwitchBot Hub 2 and the SwitchBot Curtain. With its Matter support, SwitchBot ecosystem products will work...
Android Headlines
JBL intros true wireless earbuds with a touchscreen case
JBL has announced a number of products at CES 2023 thus far, including true wireless earbuds with a touchscreen case. The product is called the JBL Tour Pro 2, and the company refers to this case as “The world’s first smart charging case”. These JBL earbuds come...
CNET
Samsung Made a Huge TV You Probably Can't Afford Slightly Smaller
Until now, wealthy folks who wanted the ultimate wall-sized next-generation Samsung television had to hire a pro to get a massive MicroLED TV into their homes. Samsung actually called those TVs "The Wall." But with the 2023 version, announced at CES, those lucky folks will be able to set it up themselves, if they want.
ZDNet
Save $1000 on this premium 75-inch QNED LG TV at Best Buy
The holiday season -- not to mention the influx of Christmas movies on show -- may have made you realize it is time to upgrade your existing, aging TV set. If this is the case, ZDNET has found an excellent deal on a premium smart TV worthy of consideration. Available at Best Buy, we've found a 75-inch LG 83 Series QNED smart TV on sale. Normally set with a retail price of around $2499, the US retail giant has slashed the price of this TV set to $1499, saving you $1000 for a limited time.
Android Headlines
ASUS made two awesome looking Xbox controllers
While a “gamer” design for phones isn’t always something you want, where you do generally want that gamer aesthetic is with controllers, like the two new ones ASUS just unveiled for Xbox and PC. This week during its CES event, ASUS showed off the brand new ROG Raikiri and ROG Raikiri Pro. Each one works with PC and Xbox Series X|S.
Android Headlines
Search engine owner denies knowing original Call Of Duty release
Microsoft, the owner of search engine Bing, says it has absolutely no knowledge of when Call Of Duty was released. It’s been a rough time for Microsoft in its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, which has been met with tons of opposition from not only government regulators but also top competitors like Sony.
