CNET

How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
ZDNet

Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices

Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
Android Police

ADT will let you manage Google Nest products in its updated app

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Matter finally a reality, the smart home market is really starting to evolve. The ADT+ app is set to receive a major overhaul in February, with new functionality promising to better integrate all of your devices. The home security company announced this update at CES 2023, and the biggest changes involve some surprisingly thorough integrations with Google Nest cameras and thermostats.
TheStreet

Lowe's Follows Comcast in Making a Terrible Choice for Customers

Robots make decent pizzas, acceptable lattes and, as I've experienced on multiple cruise ships, damn fine martinis. You can automate recipes, repetitive tasks, and really anything that follows specific parameters every time. But you can't automate customer service, especially when a customer has a problem. This, of course, has not...
yankodesign.com

This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format

Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
Android Headlines

Microsoft working with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into Bing

Google may not be the only tech behemoth rushing to make an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on something similar too. But the Windows maker will not build its own alternative. Instead, it is working with OpenAI to incorporate the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT in a version of its Bing search engine. It plans to use the new program’s AI to answer some search queries on Bing, The Information reports citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Android Headlines

Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates

Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Apple Insider

Nanoleaf rolls out new Matter home automation products at CES 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — During the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Nanoleaf debuted several new Matter-compatible products that includes a screen mirroring camera, modular skylight fixture, and more. Matter is once more the central theme for smart home products...
knowtechie.com

Google Home speakers were at risk of eavesdropping hackers

A security researcher recently revealed that Google Home speakers were susceptible to eavesdropping hackers in close proximity, reports Bleeping Computer. Now, before you tell everyone on your contact list to unplug their devices, Google patched the issue and fixed the speaker’s vulnerability. Alright, now some background. Security researcher Matt...
Apple Insider

Lockly Smart Safe pings your iPhone with tamper alerts

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Lockly Smart Safe offers biometric security for your possessions, one that can also be fully controlled from the comfort of youriPhone. Measuring 12.6 inches by 10 inches and 3.2 inches thick, the Lockly...
Apple Insider

SwitchBot unveils smart home Hub 2 with Matter support

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, SwitchBot announced the expansion of its smart home ecosystem with the Matter-based SwitchBot Hub 2 and the SwitchBot Curtain. With its Matter support, SwitchBot ecosystem products will work...
Android Headlines

JBL intros true wireless earbuds with a touchscreen case

JBL has announced a number of products at CES 2023 thus far, including true wireless earbuds with a touchscreen case. The product is called the JBL Tour Pro 2, and the company refers to this case as “The world’s first smart charging case”. These JBL earbuds come...
CNET

Samsung Made a Huge TV You Probably Can't Afford Slightly Smaller

Until now, wealthy folks who wanted the ultimate wall-sized next-generation Samsung television had to hire a pro to get a massive MicroLED TV into their homes. Samsung actually called those TVs "The Wall." But with the 2023 version, announced at CES, those lucky folks will be able to set it up themselves, if they want.
ZDNet

Save $1000 on this premium 75-inch QNED LG TV at Best Buy

The holiday season -- not to mention the influx of Christmas movies on show -- may have made you realize it is time to upgrade your existing, aging TV set. If this is the case, ZDNET has found an excellent deal on a premium smart TV worthy of consideration. Available at Best Buy, we've found a 75-inch LG 83 Series QNED smart TV on sale. Normally set with a retail price of around $2499, the US retail giant has slashed the price of this TV set to $1499, saving you $1000 for a limited time.
Android Headlines

ASUS made two awesome looking Xbox controllers

While a “gamer” design for phones isn’t always something you want, where you do generally want that gamer aesthetic is with controllers, like the two new ones ASUS just unveiled for Xbox and PC. This week during its CES event, ASUS showed off the brand new ROG Raikiri and ROG Raikiri Pro. Each one works with PC and Xbox Series X|S.
Android Headlines

Search engine owner denies knowing original Call Of Duty release

Microsoft, the owner of search engine Bing, says it has absolutely no knowledge of when Call Of Duty was released. It’s been a rough time for Microsoft in its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, which has been met with tons of opposition from not only government regulators but also top competitors like Sony.

