Branson, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

New passage found in Branson West cave system

Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
BRANSON WEST, MO
KYTV

Where to find your tornado shelters when weather gets severe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the weather turns severe you may need to rush to a safe place in your home, or go to the nearest storm shelter. Springfield Public Schools and Nixa Schools operate most of the storm shelters around the Springfield area. Travis Shaw, executive director of operations...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Whataburger Opens Today in Ozark

Whataburger in Ozark opens today at 11 AM, and is expected to cause major traffic delays. The location, located off of Business 65, across from Lowes, is starting out as drive-thru only, and you will only be able to enter the lot by turning right from Marler Lane. Two Springfield...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic anticipated for Ozark Whataburger opening

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Whataburger opens Tuesday. After the opening of the Republic location led to congested traffic, Ozark police officers are working to ensure everything goes smoothly. When the Texas-based fast food chain opened its Republic location, people lined up hours before workers started taking orders. This led...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Power outages in Springfield leave over 1,500 without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is reporting about 1,500 customers without power Monday afternoon. The outages in Southwest Springfield are affecting customers from W Republic Road and Highway 13 to just south of W Battlefield Road and just east of West Bypass. Approximately 800 are without power in that area. Additionally, outages from S Campbell […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Multiple agencies battle a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Nixa, along with Clever, Highlandville, and Battlefield Fire Protection District, responded to a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa. “Originally, it started as a quarter acre,” said Nixa Battalion Chief Gary Josephson. “And by the looks that I’m estimating about 35 to 40 acres., and it grew in a short amount of time. Within five minutes, it grew and tripled in size.”
NIXA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett

LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
MONETT, MO
ksgf.com

Springfield Movie Theater Closing Its Doors

(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Regal College Station movie theater is closing. Its last day of operation is Thursday, January 5. The location made the announcement on its Facebook page, although it did not mention why it is closing. The theater in downtown Springfield is owned by Cineworld, based...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup

A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
SEYMOUR, MO
KYTV

Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied

ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
ROGERS, AR
KYTV

6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say six people were treated at the hospital following a wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving five vehicles. Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44, just past the exit for U.S. 65, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The crash blocked both westbound traffic lanes. Crews closed one lane of eastbound traffic for a short time to work the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

