bransontrilakesnews.com
New passage found in Branson West cave system
Adventure Cave Tours in Branson West discovered a new passage in their cave systems. According to Adventure Cave Tours Owner Bruce Herschend, the passage is not believed to have been known to people before. Exploring the cave system is part of some of the experiences offered on the tours. “To...
KYTV
Where to find your tornado shelters when weather gets severe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When the weather turns severe you may need to rush to a safe place in your home, or go to the nearest storm shelter. Springfield Public Schools and Nixa Schools operate most of the storm shelters around the Springfield area. Travis Shaw, executive director of operations...
KYTV
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
933kwto.com
Whataburger Opens Today in Ozark
Whataburger in Ozark opens today at 11 AM, and is expected to cause major traffic delays. The location, located off of Business 65, across from Lowes, is starting out as drive-thru only, and you will only be able to enter the lot by turning right from Marler Lane. Two Springfield...
KYTV
Springfield city ordinance could help increase safety at area motels
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s growing concern over the safety of some Springfield motels. Police are spending time and resources fighting illegal activity there. KY3 News crunched the numbers and learned police have responded to a high number of calls to area motels within the past year. We also...
KYTV
Heavy traffic anticipated for Ozark Whataburger opening
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Whataburger opens Tuesday. After the opening of the Republic location led to congested traffic, Ozark police officers are working to ensure everything goes smoothly. When the Texas-based fast food chain opened its Republic location, people lined up hours before workers started taking orders. This led...
HSMO rescues more than 20 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force recovered 29 dogs Wednesday morning from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The dogs rescued were all Lakeland Terriers, mostly adults. Five dogs were younger than 7 months. According to a press release...
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
Power outages in Springfield leave over 1,500 without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is reporting about 1,500 customers without power Monday afternoon. The outages in Southwest Springfield are affecting customers from W Republic Road and Highway 13 to just south of W Battlefield Road and just east of West Bypass. Approximately 800 are without power in that area. Additionally, outages from S Campbell […]
KYTV
Multiple agencies battle a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Nixa, along with Clever, Highlandville, and Battlefield Fire Protection District, responded to a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa. “Originally, it started as a quarter acre,” said Nixa Battalion Chief Gary Josephson. “And by the looks that I’m estimating about 35 to 40 acres., and it grew in a short amount of time. Within five minutes, it grew and tripled in size.”
koamnewsnow.com
Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett
LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
Multiple injured in a crash delaying traffic on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Traffic is backed up about two miles on I-44 in Springfield, Missouri, following a crash that has injured multiple people. The right lane is closed on westbound I-44 West of U.S. 65. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple people are injured after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on I-44. Multiple cars […]
ksgf.com
Springfield Movie Theater Closing Its Doors
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Regal College Station movie theater is closing. Its last day of operation is Thursday, January 5. The location made the announcement on its Facebook page, although it did not mention why it is closing. The theater in downtown Springfield is owned by Cineworld, based...
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
KYTV
Doctors say drastic weather changes in the Ozarks may trigger allergies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The drastic weather changes in the Ozarks in the past weeks may take a toll on your allergies. Fiona Mobley and Betty Hunter live in southwest Missouri. The allergies hit them hard. “It’s not fun, but that’s part of being in Missouri,” said Hunter....
KYTV
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
Ozarks First.com
Stay Healthy this New Year with Ruby Jeans at Price Cutter
Time for a healthy start to 2023! Take a look at these healthy juice options at Ruby Jean’s Juicery at Price Cutter on East Battlefield.
KYTV
Driver dies, 2 others injured in crash on U.S. 65 near I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver died in a crash on U.S. 65 north of I-44 in Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash near Valley Water Mill Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators say Hood was...
KYTV
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say six people were treated at the hospital following a wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving five vehicles. Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44, just past the exit for U.S. 65, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The crash blocked both westbound traffic lanes. Crews closed one lane of eastbound traffic for a short time to work the crash.
