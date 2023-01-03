ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

WCAX

Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home

Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
mynbc5.com

ESSEX, VT
themaplenews.com

Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say

RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
RANDOLPH, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman competes on Jeopardy!

ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman came close to winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, lost by less than $1,500 on the latest episode of the popular quiz show, with competitor Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois becoming the new champion.
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river

Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
NORWICH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rutland woman in critical condition following crash in Pittsfield

PITTFIELD — A 75-year-old woman from West Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Pittsfield yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington/Pittsfield town line at around 11:10 a.m. According to the report, Barbara Cobb was traveling north before losing control of the vehicle...
PITTSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Gurung sentencing set for February

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sentencing for convicted Burlington murderer Aita Gurung will take place on February 6. Gurung was found guilty in November of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for the 2017 killing of his wife and attack on his mother-in-law. Gurung was recently moved from a mental...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

LEBANON, NH
WCAX

New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the building is here to stay and will now serve the community in a different way. Pastor Paul Hoffman is cleaning out the Ferrisburgh Methodist Church. “Doing the inventory, getting it...
FERRISBURGH, VT
Mountain Times

There’s a new ice rink in town

Killington has a new winter attraction: An ice skating rink at the Johnson Recreation Center tennis courts opened just before the new year. This addition to the town’s recreation department will bring new programs to the community and provide another […] Read More The post There’s a new ice rink in town appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A proposal is in the works to turn a former Lebanon car dealership into a casino, with a portion of the earnings going to charity. Cars are no longer sold at the former Gerrish Honda dealership and the building on the Miracle Mile now sits empty. But a plan is in the works to turn it into a charitable casino.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Late night weather forecast

Police are on the hunt for a man, they say broke into the Maplefields in Vergennes. Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Baby New Year at the UVM...
VERGENNES, VT

