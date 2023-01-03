Geary County authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting involving a pre-teen Friday evening, at a rural residence on Humboldt Creek Road. Deputies from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 9 p.m. Friday and discovered the boy with a gunshot wound. During the investigation it was revealed the victim received his wound as an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm. The firearm was discharged and the victim was struck in the shoulder. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries.

