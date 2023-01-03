Read full article on original website
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Shooting, attempted robbery cases moving forward Thursday
One man accused of shooting another at an Emporia apartment complex this past summer is back in Lyon County District Court on Thursday. Shedrick Williams has a pretrial hearing at 2 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Williams was charged after Harold Stewart Jr was allegedly shot and robbed of both...
Riley County Arrest Report January 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRANDIE KAE MAX, 34, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. AUSTON LEE KORSZENIEWSKI, 25,...
1350kman.com
Iacobellis to be sentenced in February
A former Manhattan restaurant owner charged with more than two dozen sex crimes now looks to a February sentencing after a Wednesday court appearance in Riley County District Court. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of numerous counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people, three of whom were...
Solomon man lands in jail after alleged threat to stab people
A Solomon man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab people at a Saline County gentlemen's club. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club, 1540 W. Old Highway 40, at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, for the report of a man who refused to leave and had threatened to stab other people in the club.
WIBW
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
WIBW
Manhattan officials search for suspect who stole pickup off car lot
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for the suspect who stole a pickup truck off a local car lot. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials were called to Robbins Motor Company at 3100 Anderson Ave. with reports of theft.
KETV.com
Court documents reveal new details in the murder of Cari Allen
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Court documents revealed new details in the murder of 43-year-old Cari Allen. The new details include evidence against Aldrick Scott, her ex-boyfriend charged with her murder. Scott claimed he had a relationship with Allen for one year. Investigators said there's a video showing him running...
WIBW
Police chase leads to arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian Hill says a 21 year old named Jacobe Quiring-Grier of Topeka is in custody and facing multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement after a pursit late on Jan.1. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Shawnee county emergency communications center received information that a...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
WIBW
Morris Co. K-9 finds meth in White City vehicle, driver arrested
WHITE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. K-9 alerted handlers to the presence of methamphetamine in a vehicle in White City which led to the driver’s arrest. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, deputies stopped a vehicle near Mackenzie and Elm St. in White City for a traffic violation.
WIBW
Officials release photos of mother believed to have taken JC children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Missing and Unsolved and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have updated a recent missing flier for three children and their mother to include photographs of the mother. The three children, Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6, were all reported missing on Dec....
Emporia gazette.com
New Lyon County COVID death, but case count down
The first coronavirus report of the new year shows Chase County back in a “high” rate count, alongside Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Lyon County had 39 new reported cases in the week ending last Friday. It had 66 and 43 cases in the two prior weeks.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone
The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
WIBW
Osage Co. man faces SNCO drug charges following traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 43-year-old Osage Co. man faces multiple drug charges after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled him over in west Topeka Friday and allegedly found illegal narcotics in his possession. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office performed a...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after shots fired early New Year’s morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after shots were fired in an apartment early on New Year’s morning. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials responded to reports of gunfire inside an apartment in the 5300 block of SW 10th Ave.
1350kman.com
Geary Co. authorities investigating accidental shooting involving pre-teen
Geary County authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting involving a pre-teen Friday evening, at a rural residence on Humboldt Creek Road. Deputies from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 9 p.m. Friday and discovered the boy with a gunshot wound. During the investigation it was revealed the victim received his wound as an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm. The firearm was discharged and the victim was struck in the shoulder. The victim was then transported by ambulance to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
WIBW
Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An over-the-weekend aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan has landed three men behind bars for the crime. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that three men have been arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case that happened on Monday evening in Manhattan. Officials...
WIBW
KHP closes 2022 with more fatality crashes than previous years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol worked more fatality crashes over the New Year’s weekend than it had in the past two years. KHP says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that it released its report for New Year’s Weekend Holiday Activity. It said personnel assisted more than 500 drivers over the reporting period, which ranged from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
