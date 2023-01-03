ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg’s annexation trial to resume in March

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpZOu_0k23sgeC00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg’s proposed annexation case for three areas in Forrest and Lamar counties is set to continue in the spring.

New Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Petal

According to Pine Belt News , the case was bifurcated after the 10 day trial turned out to be insufficient time for all sides to lay out their cases. At this time, there is no exact date for the next part of the case. However, Hattiesburg City Attorney Randy Pope said it should take place late March.

If the annexation is successful, Hattiesburg would expand its borders by taking in much of the commercial corridor on U.S. 98, the Windlass Drive area and a portion of U.S. 49 north of the current city limits.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A

A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
PETAL, MS
Jackson Free Press

Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Cross in Black Mississippi Neighborhood

JACKSON — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in a predominantly African American neighborhood in Covington County pled guilty to federal charges on Friday. On Oct. 24, 2017, Louie Bernard Revette and an unnamed co-conspirator constructed a wooden cross at the home of a juvenile victim in Seminary, Miss., using materials at or near the residence. They then erected the cross near the home and set it on fire.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Latest on Sumrall Alchol Ordinance

Every day, firefighters answer the call to save a life from a burning building, but the danger goes beyond the flames. Crews are often exposed to deadly carcinogens that can cause cancer. JCSD makes 350th most wanted list arrest. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s department celebrated...
SUMRALL, MS
WDAM-TV

Former Lamar Co. judge becomes executive director at non-profit

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lamar County circuit clerk judge has made a drastic career change. After announcing he was stepping down from his position in October, Anthony Mozingo is officially the executive director of the non-profit organization, Homes of Hope for Children. “Stepping from being a circuit...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens

At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There is a Flood Watch for all of South...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week

Frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and hurricane-like winds over the winter holiday pushed gas prices higher for the first time in months. A gallon of gas was $3.20 on average Tuesday, January 3, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
GULFPORT, MS
WTOK-TV

Bond denied for Laurel double homicide suspect

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied for accused double murder suspect Ronald Buckley Wednesday in Laurel Municipal Court. Buckley was recently extradited from Freemont, Ohio, after being arrested there. He was transported by a private company back to Laurel on Monday, and he is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Bond denied for man accused of double murder in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man accused of fatally shooting two people outside of a Laurel laundromat in October 2022 was arrested in Ohio and denied bond. Mary Ann Collins, 19, and Travion Barnett, 22, were found shot and killed in a car outside of Loper’s Laundy in Laurel on Monday, October 24. A third […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, January 3. The following school districts will be closed: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast. This list will be updated if other school districts decide to close.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 31. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. They found that a man had been struck and killed in the northbound lanes of the road underneath the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Ford SUV involved in rollover by Jones County church

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mother and daughter were involved in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck occurred on Hwy 184 in front of Eastview Baptist Church at the intersection of Victory Road in the Powers Community. A Ford SUV was...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open in Petal. The restaurant is set to open on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The business is located at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway. According to officials, the Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Satursday. The […]
PETAL, MS
WBUR

Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan

Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
WDAM-TV

Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new business is ready to open its doors down along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway to the City of Petal. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said a multitude of chicken sandwich fans were looking forward to Thursday, the first day of Chick-fil-A officially opens. “Chick-fil-A’s been spot...
WDAM-TV

3 injured in single vehicle wreck in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, three Jones County residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), 32-year-old Donna Mckee was driving a 2012 Toyota 4Runnner southbound on Hwy 15 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole before overturning.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy