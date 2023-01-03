Hattiesburg’s annexation trial to resume in March

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg’s proposed annexation case for three areas in Forrest and Lamar counties is set to continue in the spring.

According to Pine Belt News , the case was bifurcated after the 10 day trial turned out to be insufficient time for all sides to lay out their cases. At this time, there is no exact date for the next part of the case. However, Hattiesburg City Attorney Randy Pope said it should take place late March.

If the annexation is successful, Hattiesburg would expand its borders by taking in much of the commercial corridor on U.S. 98, the Windlass Drive area and a portion of U.S. 49 north of the current city limits.

