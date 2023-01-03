Read full article on original website
Possible laptop of VB mass shooter now in attorney’s hands
A laptop computer believed to have belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter is still not in the hands of law enforcement, but 10 On Your Side has confirmed it has exchanged hands.
Unaccounted gift card audit plays role in Chapman’s firing, sources say
During the first Portsmouth City Council meeting of the year, Councilman Bill Moody made the motion to fire Tonya Chapman.
Norfolk man dies following Granby Street crash
A man has died following a crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Norfolk. Around 11 a.m., officers said they responded to the 6200 block of Granby Street where a car reportedly hit a tree.
Chapman calls her firing as Portsmouth City Manager 'expected'
On Tuesday, five of the seven members of the city council voted to fire chapman during their first meeting of the new year.
wfxrtv.com
New details on laptop allegedly belonging to Virginia Beach mass shooter
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A delegate representing Virginia Beach gave 10 On Your Side exclusive new details into the contents of a laptop she claims belonged to the Virginia Beach mass shooter. He opened fire in Municipal Building 2 on May 31, 2019, killing 12 city employees. The...
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
13newsnow.com
Will Portsmouth pay $400,000 severance to fired city manager?
Portsmouth City Council voted to fire Chapman just six months into her role. But she may not see a penny of the severance outlined in her contract.
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man
NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
A closer look at performance allegations against ousted Portsmouth city manager
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Tonya Chapman is out, and Mimi Terry is Portsmouth’s new interim city manager. “I wanted to give six months to see what was going to be different, but we can’t afford six months to continue like we did for the last six months,” said Portsmouth Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake inmate awarded for saving deputy’s life
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake City Jail inmate was honored with the Citizen’s Service Award at the 4th Quarter Service Awards & Promotional Ceremony at the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for saving a deputy’s life. The deputy, Robert Rench, was choking on a sandwich...
Chesapeake group files petition in response to proposed 'mega site' in southern part of city
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A group of Chesapeake residents wants to change the city's process for land-use projects in rural areas. Members of the Rural Chesapeake Preservation Committee filed a petition in Chesapeake Circuit Court in December. Chesapeake City Council members recently approved $14 million to purchase roughly 1,400 acres...
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
WAVY News 10
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Newport News shipbuilder turned businessman was murdered on Christmas Eve in Hampton
"He worked at the shipyard for about 11 years and he was in businesses for himself with two businesses. He was everything to everybody."
WAVY News 10
Missing woman in Newport News found dead
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store
Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Marc Angelo Nozzolillo has been found safe. The police department tweeted an update on Tuesday morning. No other information was released. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered. Marc Angelo...
13newsnow.com
Portsmouth PD to hold community vigil
Portsmouth police are inviting the community to honor all of the lives lost to gun violence. The city recently saw a wave of violence heading into the new year.
Man dies after being hit by truck near Pungo area of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after being hit by a truck near the Pungo area of Virginia Beach Sunday evening, police said. It happened in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road and police responded around 6 p.m. The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Brian Baker, 41.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
