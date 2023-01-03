Read full article on original website
Man on trial for 2013 murder enters insanity plea
Michael Soares was arrested in February 2019 in connection with the death of 66-year-old John "Jack" Fay, whose body was found five years prior.
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Woman on Assault & Battery Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough woman, just after midnight on New Year’s day. Police arrested at the Shell Gas Station at 846 Concord Street Djoyve M. Venturim, 30, of 11 Norwood Street of Marlborough. She was charged with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Venturim...
whdh.com
Transit police looking to ID man accused of trying to rob, assaulting 63-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve. The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
Cambridge man shot and killed by police identified by District Attorney
Authorities released new information Wednesday night detailing the events that led Cambridge police to shoot and kill a 20-year-old man armed with a long knife as he allegedly advanced toward officers with the weapon. The man — identified by local officials as Sayed Faisal, a Cambridge resident — died at...
Westborough Police increasing patrols after 5 break-ins in 48 hour span
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are increasing patrols across one Worcester County town after several businesses and homes were broken into in the last two days. Westborough Police say they’re investigating five commercial and residential break-ins within a 48 hour period from Monday to Wednesday. Officers responding to Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street found the restaurant was ransacked, according to police, with an unidentified amount of money taken.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man pleads guilty for role in murder and robbery of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero
A Bristol County man wanted in a murder that was captured by police in southern Massachusetts has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery Wednesday, according to Bangor Daily News. In December of 2021, Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police stated the...
80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says
ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon.
Mattapan teacher hospitalized after attempting to stop school fight, report says
A teacher went to the hospital Wednesday after intervening in a fight between students at Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan, according to a report. Boston police responded at around 3:30 p.m. to the incident, which was off campus and after classes were dismissed, NBC 10 reported.
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
nbcboston.com
New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
nbcboston.com
Man With Autism Says Elderly Parents Wrote Indicted Contractor $800K in Checks Before They Died
Steven Kaldeck sat inside a Middlesex Superior courtroom and quietly tried to process the sight of William Pusateri standing in handcuffs and listening to the allegations of a 23-count criminal indictment. It had been nearly a year since Kaldeck had last seen the paving business owner at the kitchen table...
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
Worcester teen arrested, charged with alleged armed carjacking
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to stab a driver and steal their vehicle on Sunday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Sahfari Williams of Worcester was arrested and charged with carjacking, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Police received a report at about 10:19...
Worcester man arrested for alleged double stabbing in package store parking lot
WORCESTER, Ma — A Worcester man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two men in a package store parking lot. According to Worcester police, officers were dispatched to McGovern’s Package Store parking lot on Millbury for a reported fight. After arriving just before 6:00 p.m., officers located two stabbing victims and administered medical aid.
Parking dispute leads to stabbing outside Chelsea Market Basket, police say
Police arrested 25-year-old Victor Avalo of Revere for allegedly stabbing a 50-year-old man following a road rage incident outside a Chelsea Market Basket on Monday, according to WCVB. A dispute over a parking spot took place at 4 p.m., Chelsea police told the station. The victim suffered severe injuries from...
Police searching for man who vandalized a Boston McDonald’s because he didn’t like his coffee
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of shoving a bakery warmer off the counter causing it to smash at a McDonald’s in Roxbury. Officers responded to the fast food chain on Warren Street around 12 p.m. on December 29 and learned the suspect “became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared.”
Turnto10.com
Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run
(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
Man charged in stabbing outside Market Basket in Chelsea claims he acted in self-defense
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man charged in connection with a stabbing following a parking dispute outside of a Market Basket in Chelsea that left another man injured on Monday allegedly told investigators that he acted in self-defense. Rojas Avalo, 25, of Revere was arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court...
Worcester cop accused of faking shifts, former Fitchburg State officer get certifications suspended
A Worcester police officer accused of receiving reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he did not work and a former Fitchburg State University officer were among 15 Massachusetts officers whose certifications were suspended by a new state commission. Worcester Officer Colby Turner and Ernest Fontaine, a former Fitchburg State University officer, were among the law enforcement officers targeted by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. ...
