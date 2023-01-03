ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Westborough Police increasing patrols after 5 break-ins in 48 hour span

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are increasing patrols across one Worcester County town after several businesses and homes were broken into in the last two days. Westborough Police say they’re investigating five commercial and residential break-ins within a 48 hour period from Monday to Wednesday. Officers responding to Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street found the restaurant was ransacked, according to police, with an unidentified amount of money taken.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says

ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon. 
ATTLEBORO, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing

The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
CHELSEA, MA
liveboston617.org

Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester teen arrested, charged with alleged armed carjacking

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with allegedly attempting to stab a driver and steal their vehicle on Sunday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Sahfari Williams of Worcester was arrested and charged with carjacking, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Police received a report at about 10:19...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Bristol police identify driver of truck involved in hit-and-run

(WJAR) — Bristol Police Department said Tuesday it has identified the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run last week. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Bay View Ave on Friday. Surveillance footage shows a white Ford truck slam into a parked SUV before driving off towards Wood Street.
BRISTOL, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester cop accused of faking shifts, former Fitchburg State officer get certifications suspended

A Worcester police officer accused of receiving reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he did not work and a former Fitchburg State University officer were among 15 Massachusetts officers whose certifications were suspended by a new state commission. Worcester Officer Colby Turner and Ernest Fontaine, a former Fitchburg State University officer, were among the law enforcement officers targeted by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. ...
WORCESTER, MA

