Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Police Arrest Trio On Drug Charges

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/Atlantic City Police Department

Three drug suspects were arrested in separate surveillance operations in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2, the arrests were made and drugs recovered, they said, along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

The surveillance operations were in response to complaints from the public and local business owners concerning illegal narcotics distribution and quality of life issues throughout the block, police said.

Arrested on multiple charges for possessing and selling drugs were Taquan Callaway, 27, of Atlantic City and Ricky Gilliard, 24, of Atlantic City, police said.

Also arrested on drug possession charges was Cynthia Ortiz, 51, of Atlantic City, police said.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

