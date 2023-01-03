ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Township, NJ

Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Arrested In South Jersey: State Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed an 80-year-old pedestrian has been identified and is in custody, authorities said.

The driver had not been identified by New Jersey State Police.

Marjorie Straubmuller, of the Ocean View section of Dennis Township, was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township on Thursday, Dec. 29, State Police said.

Witnesses saw a man in the SUV at about 6:30 p.m. at the crash scene, but he fled before state troopers arrived.

State Police didn’t immediately provide details about charges filed against him.

