The ‘Greatest Lip Color on the Market’ Sydney Sweeney Can’t Live Without

Sydney Sweeney. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney revealed 10 things she can't live without to GQ , and we’re adding several items to our cart immediately—particularly the Euphoria star’s go-to lipstick.

“My Armani Lip Power, it’s the best color,” she told the outlet of her favorite lip product. “This is like the most natural for my lip.”

Sweeney wears shade 103, a soft and neutral peachy pink color, and the 25-year-old said she has a tube in her makeup bag and another in her purse at all times.

“This is the greatest lip color on the market,” she continued. “When I’m doing just natural makeup and no lip liner, I’ll use this. I use it for [red] carpets too, ’cause it’s just super pretty and natural... I like to go for natural the most when it’s just me.”

This lipstick promises eight hours of coverage, and its teardrop-shaped applicator ensures the most precise line possible.

Sweeney, who is the face of Armani Beauty’s perfume, My Way, told Vogue that she’s been experimenting with the brand’s beauty products for years.

“It actually was a dream of my makeup artist and me to work with Armani; since Day 1, we always said that was our dream,” Sweeney said.

“I think I’m still wrapping my head around everything that’s been going on,” she said. “I’ve been working towards this dream since I was 11, and it’s been a really long and hard journey. I’m really grateful that I’m able to be in this position, finally.”

The White Lotus actress also named books, her glasses and candy among her top 10 essentials.

