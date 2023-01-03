ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-breaking numbers amid migrant crisis strain resources at El Paso Salvation Army

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Salvation Army served 26,927 total meals in El Paso in December, that is a 106 percent increase in monthly meals compared to October. The Salvation Army helps at the County Processing Center, providing a fixed feeding site as well as distribution of hygiene products. The operation is seeing anywhere from 500-1200 meals served per day.
El Paso shelter sees food supply decrease as migrant crisis continues

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One of El Paso's homeless shelters that has been assisting migrants is running low on its food supply. The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, John Martin, said although they are seeing fewer people come in for help, they are still at capacity.
Migrants left wet, cold after wintry mix falls in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Migrants in downtown El Paso were met with the cold after a mix of rain and snow fell over the Borderland Monday. Some migrants told CBS4 their home countries are usually warm year-round and are not used to the El Paso cold. “It’s cold...
Visitors from various states surprised with El Paso snowfall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Across El Paso, locals and out-of-towners woke up to an unusual white sight in the Borderland. Snow was recorded across the Sun City as some parts accumulated a fair amount of snow flurries. The most noticeable area with snowfall was Transmountain Road. CBS4 spoke...
28-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 28-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in far east El Paso Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies said Diego Chavez crashed at Gateway East and Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road in the morning. This marks the first traffic-related death...
Law enforcement respond to crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Law enforcement responded to a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 10. The crash left the Horizon exit heading east closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT camera showed smoke coming out of one vehicle. It is unknown of injuries. It is unknown...
Border Patrol agents crack down on undocumented migrants in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Border Patrol responded to footage posted Wednesday of Border Patrol agents directing individuals camped out in Segundo Barrio to leave. Casa Carmelita, an organization that reportedly provides aid in Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, posted the video of Border Patrol agents interacting with migrants near Sacred Heart Church.
Windy and cool for our Tuesday

Windy weather will be with us again for our Tuesday. In fact a Wind Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service until 7 p.m. West Southwest winds will be 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Along with the wind today, we will also see cool temperatures.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Canutillo neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting investigation is taking place in Canutillo Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Lieutenant Juan Favela said a male, who appeared to be shot, was found at the 100 block of Brooks Road around 12: 10 p.m. "At this time...
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
