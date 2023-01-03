ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Brooke County holds first commission of new year; Diserio’s first meeting

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hzxu_0k23o08r00

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Tuesday was the first Brooke County Commission meeting of the year and the first for new commissioner Thomas Diserio.

On the agenda were a number of items to take care of for the new year including appointing a President and Pro-Tem along with various boards.

Commissioner Diserio was appointed as President Pro-Tem and to the boards of Health, Extension Service, Parks and Recreation, and the Museum.

He says sitting down with his fellow commissioners and discussing the needs for the county was a great way to start the new year.

“Fortunate to be appointed to four different boards. So I’m looking forward to meeting with each of those boards and discussing what their needs are and hopefully come into a common goal that benefits everybody in the community.”

Thomas Diserio – Brooke County Commissioner

Diserio says their mission remains the same, keeping Brooke County attractive for new economic development.

