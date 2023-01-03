Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Oil spill shuts down eastbound traffic on I-20 Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Interstate 20 eastbound past Chunky Duffee Road (Exit 121) in Lauderdale County was temporarily closed due to an accident spilling oil in both eastbound lanes. MDOT crews distributed sand to remove oil from the road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol detoured traffic onto U.S. Highway 80 at...
Alabama State Route 17 in Sumter County Closed Wednesday Morning Following Wreck
A Wednesday morning single-car crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure on Alabama State Route 17 in Sumter County. According to Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama, the crash happened at 7:41 a.m. King said both lanes on Alabama 17 near County Road...
WTOK-TV
Update on the BellSouth building in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly ten years ago there were plans set to remodel the old BellSouth building in downtown Meridian and create some new apartments. That plan never progressed. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt Wednesday for an update on the plans. He said the building...
WTOK-TV
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A flash flood warning was issued for Clarke County late morning and early afternoon Tuesday. Clarke Emergency Management Agency reported old Highway 45 and numerous side roads experienced flash flooding as a weather system moved across the state. Jasper County and southern Lauderdale County was...
WTOK-TV
Fatal crash in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
WTOK-TV
Local gas station damaged by storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
Two killed in Neshoba County house fire
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County. Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road. Once the fire was extinguished, two […]
kicks96news.com
Break-In, Disturbance, and More in Leake County Monday
2:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Cedar Circle Rd when they received a call stating that someone was breaking into the home. EMS was requested after officers arrived on scene, and one person was transported to the hospital. 8:01 a.m. – Leake County...
WTOK-TV
Ruins and E.F. Young Hotel announcing plans soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city council will hold a work session on January 10th to discuss the final plans for the Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building. It’s been over a year since the Ruins closed its doors due to a “collapse zone” issued by the city on 25th Ave. between 5th and 6th Streets. The council has to assess some issues before any action can be taken. Members said one problem is the letter to operate Copeland’s business was allegedly forged during the past administration.
WTOK-TV
New wings business coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town. Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 29, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
WTOK-TV
Sam Forbert, Jr.
Funeral services for Brig. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr., were held Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Meridian with Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Burial followed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, Ms. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Mr. Forbert, 99, of Meridian, MS, was born February 13,...
WTOK-TV
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
WTOK-TV
Cooler air is on the way
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A reinforcing weak cold front will cross and usher in some cooler air, and you’ll mainly notice the chill in the mornings. Instead of 50s and 60s to start our days, we’ll now have to brace for lows near 40 degrees by Thursday morning and the mid 30s by Friday morning. So, plan to grab the coat before heading out the door the rest of this week. You’ll also need the sunglasses because plentiful sunshine will stick around.
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County candidates qualify for 2023 elections
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “Today was a great big day. It was a lot of excitement. We have candidates that were pulling up outside the courthouse as early as 7:00 a.m. to get in line,” said Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson. “They had to get a number like at Baskin-Robbins. It was a first come, first serve basis.”
WTOK-TV
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 30-year-old Jamiee Clayton was arrested in November 2022 for the murder of Kayla Williams. He spent over a month in jail. Clayton said his bond was initially set at $1 million, but it was later reduced to $100,000. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot Aug. 27, 2022,...
WTOK-TV
Cold air creeps in later tonight
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! One day away form Friday and rain or fog isn’t an issue this morning. Temperatures are cooler than this time yesterday with up to a 20 degree temperature difference over the area. We are in the lower 40s to upper 30s to start the morning, so jackets are needed as you get ready to head out of the door and the kids get ready for school.
WTOK-TV
Officials: Murder suspect hangs himself in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Officials in Sumter County confirmed Tuesday that an inmate hung himself while in jail on a murder charge. York Police Chief Demetrius Marshall said his deputies responded to a home on Friday, Dec. 30, in the 100 block of Toomsy Road where they found a female body. The suspect, Elmer Stallings was booked after turning himself in. He was accused of shooting and killing Karen McNeil.
Comments / 0