Engadget
HTC builds a standalone VR / AR headset to rival the Meta Quest Pro
Years after unofficially exiting the consumer VR space in favor of enterprise products, HTC has returned with its first standalone headset for consumers. The Vive XR Elite is a $1,100 flagship for VR and passthrough mixed reality (MR). Although that pushes it far past the price range of the $400 Meta Quest 2, HTC’s product compares more favorably on paper with the pricey Meta Quest Pro.
Engadget
ASUS' new Xbox controller has a tiny, customizable OLED screen
ASUS' fondness for sticking small screens on devices now extends to gamepads. As part of its many gaming hardware introductions at CES, the company has unveiled a ROG Raikiri Pro controller with a built-in, customizable OLED screen. The 1.3-inch display on the Xbox- and Windows-ready peripheral can show useful information like the charging status, microphone mute and the active profile, but you can also use it for purely cosmetic animations, images and text. No one will forget that it's your controller, then.
Engadget
Dell's Concept Nyx gamepad sure is... something
Last year Dell showed off Concept Nyx, its vision for a server that could let you play games on screens throughout your home. Perhaps you could start a game on your bedroom TV and then continue it in your living room — and if someone else was using that set, you could also share that larger screen. I'll admit, I was far from sold on the idea, especially after Engadget's Cherlynn Low and I were forced to go head-to-head in two separate Rocket League windows on a single TV screen. It looked more like the waste of a perfectly good 65-inch TV, instead of being the future of gaming.
Engadget
Fellow's Opus is a coffee grinder you'll want to show off
The versatile unit handles everything from espresso to cold brew. Fellow is well-known among coffee geeks for its well-designed range of brewing accessories. The company makes everything from kettles and mugs to brewers and grinders. And while Fellow's first grinder, the Ode, is mostly designed for pour overs, the company will debut a more versatile model next month. The Opus is a conical burr grinder than can sort everything from fine espresso to coarse cold brew.
Engadget
Sony's Project Leonardo is a controller kit to help people with disabilities play PS5
Sony is building a better PlayStation 5 controller with Project Leonardo, a kit that promises to make games easier to play for people with limited motor control. In initial images, Project Leonardo is a set of circular gamepads lined with buttons and directional input methods, all of it customizable. Sony says the system will work "out of the box" with the PS5, allowing players to craft their ideal gamepad by mapping buttons, swapping out hardware bits and creating distinct profiles.
Engadget
Ring finally debuts its in-car security camera
Back in 2020, Ring announced a security camera for your car that connects to the company’s wider home security ecosystem. Now, slightly after its planned 2021 release date, Ring is opening pre-orders for Car Cam, the newest member of its security family. The unit is pretty small, but projects up and away on a cantilever arm mounted to your dashboard to give it the necessary height.
Engadget
Nintendo Switch Online deal brings a one-year family plan and a 256GB microSD card down to $50
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you just...
