Kentucky’s largest craft brewery gets a new leader and a new global brand name

A Lexington distillery, which also operates the state’s biggest craft brewery, announced big changes.

Alltech , which is owned by the Lyons family, is naming former Widow Jane master distiller Lisa Wicker to be the first CEO of the newly created Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co., which will place all the company’s spirits brands under one umbrella company.

The new global brand will include Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery in Pikeville, Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin, Ireland, and Pearse Lyons Brewery in Dundalk, Ireland.

“We were looking for a leader who shares our team-focused values, commitment to excellence and passion for brewing and distilling,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president of Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co. “We were delighted to find those qualities in Lisa Wicker. When Lisa and I met, one of the elements that stood out most to me was her background as a scientist and journalist. As we appoint our first-ever CEO for Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co., it seems fitting that we found someone who, like my father did, has a deep enthusiasm for and expertise in the craft — both the science and the storytelling.”

According to the announcement, Wicker most recently served as the president and master distiller at Widow Jane Distillery, a rapidly growing whiskey brand in New York. She also has held progressive roles in distilling and management at Limestone Branch Distillery in Lebanon, Ky.; Starlight Distillery in Starlight, Ind.; and Preservation Distillery in Bardstown.

“I am delighted to return to Bourbon country and have the opportunity to be part of the next phase of growth for Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co.,” said Wicker. “The Lyons family’s story is unique in the brewing and distilling space, and the passion that the team has for their brand and their brewing and distilling processes is authentic. They have all of the elements to generate even greater success in the future, and I am looking forward to this next phase of growth alongside them.”

Wicker began in her new role as CEO of Lyons Brewing & Distilling Co. in November, according to the announcement, and is based at the company’s Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. in Lexington.

The late Pearse Lyons, founder of the Nicholasville-based global animal nutrition company Alltech , started as a brewer and created Kentucky Ale, Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, Town Branch Bourbon, Pearse Irish Whiskey and other brands.

Founded in 1999, Lexington Brewing & Distilling recently won gold medals at the 2022 World Beer Awards for Kentucky Maple Bourbon Stout and Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale. Last year the brewery produced 44,000 barrels of beer.

The Pearse Lyons Distillery hosted the 2022 Irish Whiskey Awards in November, where the Pearse Lyons 5-Year-Old and Pearse Lyons 12-Year-Old whiskeys received gold medals. Another whiskey, Genesis, which has not yet been released to the public, won Best New Irish Whiskey in the three-to-six-year-old category.