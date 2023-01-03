ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 15 looks set to get a massive camera upgrade

By Sam Cross
Given the sheer volume of of iPhone 15 content being thrown around online, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that the iPhone 14 range is only a few months old. It's had a turbulent life, though, with continued supply chain issues making it tough to get hold of either an iPhone 14 Pro or an iPhone 14 Pro Max .

Most of the rumours we've heard so far are about the iPhone 15 Ultra – believed to be the name for the redesigned Pro Max model. We've seen leaked pricing , rumours of a titanium frame and a new 3-nanometre processor .

Now, a report shared by 9to5Mac suggests that the whole range will be getting a big camera upgrade next time out – including the vanilla model and the Plus variant. That's a welcome change from this years' release, where the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were plagued with a spec sheet far too similar to the iPhone 13 for many to consider switching.

According to the report, the standard and Plus models will gain the 48MP sensor currently found on the Pro models, taking on the three-sensor camera array that has previously been the hallmark of the higher-cost devices. It won't get the LIDAR scanning capabilities or the telephoto lens – those remain pro features – but it's still a massive upgrade, and one that should encourage users of previous generations to part with their cash.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Ultra is rumoured to gain a 12MP periscope lens, for up to 6x optical zoom. It's a feature that has been rumoured for years, but multiple sources have suggested that it's ready to go this time around. It's another great addition for the best iPhone model, and should help to cement it in the eyes of professional photographers and videographers as a competent camera setup.

It's a brilliant suite of upgrades for the range. After the questionable improvements tagged to the current generation, it's good to see a genuine effort to make a better handset. The new range isn't expected until around September, so there's plenty of time for us to learn more, too.

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

