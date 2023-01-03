Read full article on original website
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 6-8
LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: The Josh Abbott Band performs before the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore. Josh Abbott Band at Billy Bob's. The Lubbock-based...
Lightning report: 2022 was a ‘year of extremes,’ with most US strikes in Texas
Stunning video: Bolt of lightning strikes parking lot. From a record-breaking volcano to a major snowstorm, new lightning data shows that 2022 was a "year of extremes" with more than 198 million lightning events in the United States — the highest total count since 2019. According to the Vaisala...
Houston's Mattress Mack bets more than $3 million on TCU over Georgia, report says
HOUSTON, Texas - Houston mattress salesman Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, is throwing down some big money in support of the TCU Horned Frogs, according to a new report. The Action Network's Darren Rovell says Mack has placed over $3 million in bets across different sportsbooks on the...
TCU Horned Frogs embrace 'underdog' status heading into national championship game
FORT WORTH, Texas - The TCU Horned Frogs said they're ready to shock the nation as it prepares for next week’s national championship game. Coach Sonny Dykes said the team will have two practices in Fort Worth before heading to Los Angeles Friday. They are once again heavy underdogs....
Florida and Texas, the Far-Right Axis
Both helmed by conservative governors, the two states represent radically different futures for the country. At the crux of the nation’s hyperpartisan political and culture wars stand Texas and Florida, the far-right Republican axis, whose right-wing trifectas not only survived the midterms but emerged stronger, bolder, and bigger. While the widely expected GOP “red wave” fizzled in much of the nation, Texas added two seats to its predominantly Republican congressional delegation and Florida, until recently a purple battleground state, fell fully into Republican hands.
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
Texas tops list of one-way U-Haul destinations in 2022
TEXAS - More people than ever are calling Texas home, and new data from U-Haul shows that plenty of newcomers are packing up and moving to the Lone Star State. Texas topped the list for destinations of one-way U-Haul truck customers in 2022. It is the second-straight year for Texas to top the list, and the fifth time since 2016.
Home prices jumped 13% in Texas in 2022; Valley saw even higher increases
Data from Zillow shows prices across the state increased by about $36,000, or 12.8% between Dec. 31, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas Standard for Jan. 2, 2023: What does the new year have in store for Texans’ pocketbooks?
Between inflation, high housing costs and gas prices that were all over the place, 2022 put a financial strain on many Texans. The 2023 Texas Economic Forecast from Texas A&M’s Texas Real Estate Research Center may offer some clues about what’s in store for the new year. Here...
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5: North Texas doctors closely watching new COVID-19 variant
According to data from the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain accounts right now for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide. Cases of the new variant have jumped by double digits since Christmas Eve.
Fans in Arlington witness thrilling 46-45 upset as Tulane beats USC in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas - Fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington got to see an instant classic at the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Monday. In a huge upset No. 16 Tulane beat No. 10 USC 46-45. Many fans were excited to see Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams battle it out against the Green Wave in Tulane's first major bowl game in more than 80 years.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
2 juveniles killed, 1 person injured in shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood that left two juveniles dead and another person injured. Officers were called to Panay Way Drive in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Fort Worth police found a juvenile male in a car with gunshot wounds....
Sundance Square program looks to help businesses bounce back during tough economic times
FORT WORTH, Texas - Small businesses across the country were damaged by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many people turning to online stores to do their shopping. Now Fort Worth's Sundance Square is looking to change that with its next big idea. "It’s going to be a mock-up...
2023 Luxury Real Estate Market Outlook: North Texas Remains a Top Performer According to These Experts
You’ve undoubtedly heard a lot of grumbling about the real estate market lately. Yes, it’s a fact that mortgage rates have risen and housing inventory is tight, but we have to remember the Dallas luxury real estate market is a unicorn. All we have to do is look at some statistics from 2022. What you hear on the national news simply does not apply to our market.
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo targets Texas Lieutenant Governor during swearing-in ceremony
A swearing-in ceremony was held for several Harris County officials on Monday. The event was pretty low-key until Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered remarks toward Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
