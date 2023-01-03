ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rose, TX

fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 6-8

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: The Josh Abbott Band performs before the college football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore. Josh Abbott Band at Billy Bob's. The Lubbock-based...
DALLAS, TX
Texas Observer

Florida and Texas, the Far-Right Axis

Both helmed by conservative governors, the two states represent radically different futures for the country. At the crux of the nation’s hyperpartisan political and culture wars stand Texas and Florida, the far-right Republican axis, whose right-wing trifectas not only survived the midterms but emerged stronger, bolder, and bigger. While the widely expected GOP “red wave” fizzled in much of the nation, Texas added two seats to its predominantly Republican congressional delegation and Florida, until recently a purple battleground state, fell fully into Republican hands.
FLORIDA STATE
fox4news.com

Texas tops list of one-way U-Haul destinations in 2022

TEXAS - More people than ever are calling Texas home, and new data from U-Haul shows that plenty of newcomers are packing up and moving to the Lone Star State. Texas topped the list for destinations of one-way U-Haul truck customers in 2022. It is the second-straight year for Texas to top the list, and the fifth time since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

2023 Luxury Real Estate Market Outlook: North Texas Remains a Top Performer According to These Experts

You’ve undoubtedly heard a lot of grumbling about the real estate market lately. Yes, it’s a fact that mortgage rates have risen and housing inventory is tight, but we have to remember the Dallas luxury real estate market is a unicorn. All we have to do is look at some statistics from 2022. What you hear on the national news simply does not apply to our market.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX

