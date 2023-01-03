ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Museum of Art to host Yoga in the Galleries event for $5

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Museum of Art is inviting yoga enthusiasts to bring their best sphinx pose for a morning of yoga at the galleries with Black Swan Yoga. The class will be led by Michelle Head on January 15, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event is $5 per person, and it will be held at the San Antonio Museum of Art.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving

SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio baby born without skin celebrates 4th birthday

HOUSTON - Four years ago, we told you the incredible and heartbreaking story of Baby Ja'bari Grey - the little baby born here in San Antonio with much of his skin missing. He was given little chance to survive, but he has and he just celebrated his fourth birthday on Sunday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Egg prices are skyrocketing. Experts say bird flu is partly to blame.

Eggs are traditionally known as the cheapest protein option at the grocery store.... but not anymore. Egg prices are up almost 50-percent over last year, according to the consumer price index. That's more than any other item in the grocery category. "The prices have gone up, but I guess that’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Ongoing drought causing local groundwater to dry up

MEDINA COUNTY, TEXAS - As drought conditions continue to rage on across our area, ground conservation districts are beginning to worry about the availability of water beneath our feet. "If there's no rain, there's no water", says David Caldwell. He is the general manager for the Medina County Underground Water...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued

SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighter hurt while battling East Side house fire, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews said one firefighter fractured an ankle while battling a blaze on the East Side Wednesday evening. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at the 1200 block of Denver Blvd. Fire officials said the large blaze caused the home to collapse. Thankfully, the homeowner...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Employee accused of stealing bundles of lottery tickets worth $21,000

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is facing some serious charges. Mayra Rios is accused of stealing bundles of lottery tickets from a convenience store on the Eastside of town where she worked. Police say Rios stole bundles of lotto tickets from October to December. The investigation started after the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Schertz Police alert public about phony kidnapping ransom calls

SCHERTZ, Texas - Schertz Police are warning people about an uptick in kidnapping ransom scams. According to the FBI, virtual kidnappers scour the Internet for targets by searching for social media posts by international travelers. Scammers then contact the target’s loved ones claiming to have taken the target hostage. Family members are coerced into paying a ransom quickly to ensure the target’s release.
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home

WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
WINDCREST, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of murder. According to the police affidavit, officials accuse 19-year-old Fernando Canedo Gonzales of shooting and killing Luis Garcia. He died on December 13th. San Antonio police responded to a shooting in progress at the 100 block of Roundtree at around 5...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man walks into frontage road traffic and gets hit by a car

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car on the Northeast Side. It happened along I-35 near Eisenhauer Road around 10:30 Monday night. Police tell us a man in his 50s walked into traffic and was hit by the driver of a small car. The driver did stop to help, and witnesses who live in the area and heard the incident also helped administer first aid.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two years later and Oscar Rangel's death remains a mystery

SAN ANTONIO - Two years after Oscar Rangel was found dead, his family is still left with many unanswered questions. In 2020, Oscar was found dead on New Year’s Eve. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death is still undetermined. "They were talking about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy