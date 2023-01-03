Read full article on original website
San Antonio Museum of Art to host Yoga in the Galleries event for $5
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Museum of Art is inviting yoga enthusiasts to bring their best sphinx pose for a morning of yoga at the galleries with Black Swan Yoga. The class will be led by Michelle Head on January 15, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event is $5 per person, and it will be held at the San Antonio Museum of Art.
Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving
SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
Bexar County Sheriff's Office shares touching photos of deputy's child
SAN ANTONIO – SWAT Deputy Vaca of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is a proud father to his 3-month-old child. “Seems like Elias has picked a thing or two up from his father about fighting crime as seen on his shirt.” (Posted from the BSCO Facebook Page)
San Antonio baby born without skin celebrates 4th birthday
HOUSTON - Four years ago, we told you the incredible and heartbreaking story of Baby Ja'bari Grey - the little baby born here in San Antonio with much of his skin missing. He was given little chance to survive, but he has and he just celebrated his fourth birthday on Sunday.
Egg prices are skyrocketing. Experts say bird flu is partly to blame.
Eggs are traditionally known as the cheapest protein option at the grocery store.... but not anymore. Egg prices are up almost 50-percent over last year, according to the consumer price index. That's more than any other item in the grocery category. "The prices have gone up, but I guess that’s...
Two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a person at a Northwest Side Walmart. The incident took place on Dec. 7 at the Walmart off Bandera Road and Bristlecone Street. Police said the two suspect came up to the 35-year-old man and showed him a...
Ongoing drought causing local groundwater to dry up
MEDINA COUNTY, TEXAS - As drought conditions continue to rage on across our area, ground conservation districts are beginning to worry about the availability of water beneath our feet. "If there's no rain, there's no water", says David Caldwell. He is the general manager for the Medina County Underground Water...
Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued
SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
Firefighter hurt while battling East Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews said one firefighter fractured an ankle while battling a blaze on the East Side Wednesday evening. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at the 1200 block of Denver Blvd. Fire officials said the large blaze caused the home to collapse. Thankfully, the homeowner...
Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
Paralyzed dog from waist-down gets saved after being stranded
SAN ANTONIO – A paralyzed dog has been rescued after being abandoned. The poor dog was left stranded in the middle of nowhere. A nearby predator could have easily ended its’ life, if not for Atascosa County Animal Control. “This little girl is now on his way to...
Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
Employee accused of stealing bundles of lottery tickets worth $21,000
SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is facing some serious charges. Mayra Rios is accused of stealing bundles of lottery tickets from a convenience store on the Eastside of town where she worked. Police say Rios stole bundles of lotto tickets from October to December. The investigation started after the...
Schertz Police alert public about phony kidnapping ransom calls
SCHERTZ, Texas - Schertz Police are warning people about an uptick in kidnapping ransom scams. According to the FBI, virtual kidnappers scour the Internet for targets by searching for social media posts by international travelers. Scammers then contact the target’s loved ones claiming to have taken the target hostage. Family members are coerced into paying a ransom quickly to ensure the target’s release.
Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home
WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of murder. According to the police affidavit, officials accuse 19-year-old Fernando Canedo Gonzales of shooting and killing Luis Garcia. He died on December 13th. San Antonio police responded to a shooting in progress at the 100 block of Roundtree at around 5...
Ben Crump calls out the authorities to release video of deadly inmate shooting
SAN ANTONIO - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is calling on the Hays County Sheriff's Office to release video of the shooting that left Joshua Leon Wright dead. Court records show Wright was in jail on multiple charges, including failure to appear and evading arrest. Last month, he was taken...
Man walks into frontage road traffic and gets hit by a car
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car on the Northeast Side. It happened along I-35 near Eisenhauer Road around 10:30 Monday night. Police tell us a man in his 50s walked into traffic and was hit by the driver of a small car. The driver did stop to help, and witnesses who live in the area and heard the incident also helped administer first aid.
Two years later and Oscar Rangel's death remains a mystery
SAN ANTONIO - Two years after Oscar Rangel was found dead, his family is still left with many unanswered questions. In 2020, Oscar was found dead on New Year’s Eve. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death is still undetermined. "They were talking about...
