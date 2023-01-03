ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Power 96

Dakota Electric Names New CEO

The Dakota Electric Association's Board of Directors named Ryan Hentges as the next president and CEO of the member-owned electric distribution cooperative based in Farmington. Current President and CEO Greg Miller will retire in early April and has led the cooperative since 2001. The board of directors conducted a rigorous...
FARMINGTON, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Rochester Restaurant Week planned Jan. 16-22; weeklong celebration of Rochester restaurants

(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Rochester Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration showcasing Rochester’s dynamic dining scene. The event is planned from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and will feature more than 30 restaurants each having promotional lunch and dinner menus including 2 or 3 course meals with special pricing.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Schools close as snow piles up in southwest metro region

Much like the rest of Minnesota, the southwest metro was a winter wonderland Thursday after snow fell continuously for two days, causing hazardous conditions and severe winter weather advisories across the region. Light to moderate snowfall was expected to continue across parts of the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes through Thursday, according...
CHANHASSEN, MN
KARE 11

Family, supporters reunited with Minnesota businessman detained in Ethiopia

MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of people came out to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to show support while loved ones said they'd been anticipating this moment for days. With balloons and flowers in hand, a small crowd of supporters, loved ones and community leaders gathered at airport baggage claim to welcome Minnesota businessman, Tashitaa Tufaa, the owner and CEO of the Metropolitan Transit Network, who had been detained in Ethiopia.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Another Snow Emergency Declared for Faribault

The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Thursday, January 5th. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Winter Storm & Ice Storm Warnings for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings for most of southern Minnesota, in effect from 3:00 pm Monday through 6:00 pm Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning includes Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Rice, and Sibley counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. Total snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
ALBERT LEA, MN
