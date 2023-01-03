Jan. 7—The Owensboro Police Department charged two people with drug trafficking Thursday, after finding cash, a firearm and drugs, including fentanyl, at a home. OPD reports said Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue and Carly A. Blair, 19, of the 2300 block of Sir Wren Court, were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivatives) Thursday, after officers and detectives executed a search warrant at Sheriff's home.

